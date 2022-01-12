Makar Sankranti is the first major Hindu harvest festival that is celebrated with different names in different states. Magh Bihu or Maghar Domahi celebrations in Assam concur with Makar Sankranti festivities. The Magh Bihu this year will be celebrated for two consecutive days i.e on 14th and 15th January. It is a very significant Assamese festival that is observed by various ethnic communities in Assam and it also coincides with crucial events in the agricultural calendar of the state. The Assamese harvest festival is marked by feasts and bonfires.

Magh Bihu is observed on the first day of Magh month as per Bengali Panjika. According to Assamese Calendar, the day preceding Magh Bihu is known as 'Uruka' which is the last day of Poush month, when men go to the field near the river and make a temporary cottage known as 'Bhelaghar' with bamboo, leaves, and thatch, and hay of the harvest fields. The festival of Bihu has three forms: Bohag Bihuv (Mid-April), Kati Bihu (October), and Magh Bihu. On Magh Bihu Rice, pulses, ghee, and Pithas (Food items) are poured into the fire as offerings to the God Sun. The day of the Bihu starts at early dawn with a post-harvesting ceremony called 'Meji'. Begin the month of Magh by sharing some joyful quotes and Maghar Domahi wishes on your social media accounts and groups. January 2022 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events: Makar Sankranti, Republic Day, Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti; Know All Important Dates and List of Fasts for the Month.

Countless delicacies like Pitha, Ladu, Sunga Saul, and Sandoh Guri are prepared for the occasion of Magh Bihu. The base ingredient for Pithas is mostly rice, of which Assam boasts of several exotic varieties. People follow rituals that signify the culture that is unique and Assam's pride

