It is a day to take pride in the occupation of farming, as today marks the celebration of Maharashtra Krishi Din 2020. Celebrated on July 1, it is the birth anniversary of former Maharashtra CM Vasantarao Naik, also the Father of Green Revolution. This observance is marked for a week called as the Krishi Saptah (Week) across the state which starts today and will go on till July 7. On this day, people exchange beautiful messages and greetings in Marathi that appreciate the role of a farmer. You can send these Marathi wishes and greetings of Happy Krishi Din 2020 to your friends and family or share them over your social media platforms. Maharashtra Krishi Din 2020: Date, History & Significance of the Day That Remembers Vasantarao Naik, the Father of Green Revolution.

Farmers despite doing the most important task of feeding the population of the country have to face many difficulties, with water shortage, weather changes, rising prices, and more recently the problem of locusts too. This day is a reminder of how we need to help them and support their produce. An observance like Krishi Din honours farmers and their families for their constant hard work and toil. We have thus got you a collection of images, messages and greetings in Marathi, that appreciate the role of a farmer. You can download these messages and photos for free and send them via your social media apps. Maharashtra Krishi Din 2020 Wishes & Agriculture Day HD Images: WhatsApp Messages, Farming Quotes, Facebook Photos and SMS to Send Greetings on July 1.

Maharashtra Krishi Din messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Shetat Ghaam Galun Sona Pikavnarya Balirajala Maharashtra Krishi Dinachya Hardik Shubhechha!

Maharashtra Krishi Din wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Ida Pida Talo Ani Balirajache Rajya Yevo. Maharashtra Krishi Dinachya Hardik Shubhechha!

Maharashtra Krishi Din Marathi images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Tumhala Saglyanna Maharashtra Krishi Dinachya Hardik Shubhechha!

Maharashtra Krishi Din (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Shetkari Jagla Tar Tumhi, Amhi Ani Desh Jagel. Maharashtra Krishi Dinachya Hardik Shubhechha!

Through these messages and photos, you can create awareness about this day and extend your support to the farmers. This day is important as it brings forward the issue of farmers and the agriculture sector in the state on the right platform and you can also do your bit by supporting the occupation of farming. Share these messages and quotes appreciating the good work they d throughout the year.

