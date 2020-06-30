Every year, the Maharashtra Krishi Din is celebrated in Maharashtra on July 1. The day is also called as Agriculture Day or Krishi Din. The week, beginning from July 1 and ending on July 7, is also celebrated as Krishi Saptah (Week) across the state. Maharashtra is an agrarian state. The economy of the state is majorly dependent on the agriculture sector. In Maharashtra, Maharashtra Krishi Din is celebrated as the remembrance of the Father of Green Revolution of Maharashtra – Vasantarao Naik. The day has its own significance as it is celebrated on Naik’s birthday i.e. July 1.

Maharashtra is one of the chief producing states of India and for many products, several states across the country depend on Maharashtra. However, over the years, farmers have been suffering sometimes due to scarcity of rains, while at other times due to the growing inflation. The Krishi Day, hence, is one of the platforms to find the solutions to these serious issues as their plight cannot be neglected. Maharashtra Krishi Din 2020 Wishes & Agriculture Day HD Images: WhatsApp Messages, Farming Quotes, Facebook Photos and SMS to Send Greetings on July 1.

Maharashtra Krishi Din: History

The day marks great importance as it remembers Late Vasantrao Naik, who happened to be one of the Chief Ministers of Maharashtra state in the duration 1963–1975. Naik is well known as the ‘Father of Green Revolution’ in the state. Till date, he remains the longest-serving CM of Maharashtra (1963-1975).

Maharashtra Krishi Din: Significance

The day has great significance in the history of Maharashtra. It recognition of Vasantrao Naik valuable services rendered to the farmers of India. In a bid to mark the occasion, several functions are held across the state to honour the farmers. On this day, India Post issues many definitive stamps on the theme of farms, farmers and the farm animals. Among which the 30 Paisa stamp features Maharashtrian women working in rice field.

This day is important as it brings forward the issue of farmers and agriculture sector in the state on the right platform where these issues can be addressed by the state government. The celebrations of the Agriculture Day include different programmes, workshops, and speeches to raise awareness about the plight of farmers and efforts needed to help them, find solutions to the problems faced by the agriculture sector.

