Dayananda Saraswati 2021 Jayanti Details: The occasion of Maharishi Dayananda Saraswati Jayanti is celebrated in India with fervour to mark the birth anniversary of the great Hindu monk – Swami Dayananda Saraswati. He was one of the first Indians who opposed the evil practices of discrimination against women, animal sacrifice, child marriage, caste system etc. Dayananda Saraswati is fondly remembered as the founder of Arya Samaj. There’s a lot to learn when it comes to the life and achievements of Maharishi Dayananda Saraswati. If you are searching for more details about Swami Dayananda Saraswati Jayanti 2021 – its date, history, and significance, then look no further as you have reached the right spot.

Who is Swami Dayananda Saraswati?

From being a philosopher, social reformer, social leader, and founder of Arya Samaj, Swami Dayananda Saraswati donned many hats in his illustrious lifetime. Born as Mool Shankar Tiwari at Tankara, in Morbid district, Gujarat, he was the first person to give the call of ‘India for Indians’ during India’s fight for independence.

Given how immensely he contributed to reviving the country's Vedic ideologies, he was popularly called as “makers of modern India” by former Indian President S Radhakrishnan and Sri Aurobindo. A number of Indian leaders such as Madam Cama, Veer Savarkar, Bhagat Singh, Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaq Ullah Khan, Lala Lapat Rai, Lokmanya Tilak, etc., were influenced by and followed Swami Dayananda Saraswati.

Swami Dayananda Saraswati was a sanyasi since his adolescence and is widely regarded for his vast knowledge on Vedas. He promoted theories of Karma and Renaissance and laid stress on being a brahmacharya.

What is the Date of Maharishi Dayananda Saraswati 2021?

As per the Hindu Samwat calendar, Swami Dayananda Saraswati was born on the 10th day of the Krishna Paksha in the holy month of Phalguna. Hence, this year, the occasion of Maharishi Dayananda Saraswati Jayanti will fall on March 8. i.e., Monday.

However, as per the Gregorian calendar, Dayananda Saraswati was born on February 12, 1824. It will be the 195th birth anniversary of Swami Dayananda Saraswati this year.

What is the History and Significance of Dayananda Saraswati?

Swami Dayananda Saraswati is believed to be one of the modern thinkers of modern India. Dayananda Saraswati’s teachings and his thoughts on Vedic ideologies are being followed by millions of people across the globe.

Maharishi Dayananda Saraswati was against societal evils of the caste system, inequality against women, dowry, child marriage, sati, animal sacrifice, etc. He believed in structuring a stream of knowledge – Arya Samaj – which aimed at universal brotherhood and something which can eventually benefit mankind. Dayananda Saraswati was a renowned scholar and wandered as an ascetic to spread the message of peace and brotherhood.

It would be only a fitting tribute to celebrate and honour the achievements of the great soul, i.e., Swami Dayananda Saraswati, on his birth anniversary, by celebrating the occasion of Maharishi Dayananda Saraswati Jayanti grandly.

