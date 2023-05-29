Mahesh Navami, also known as Mahesh Navmi or Mahesh Puja, is a Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. It falls on the ninth day of the bright half of the Hindu month of Jyeshtha, which usually falls in May or June. As you celebrate Mahesh Navami 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together a collection of Mahesh Navami 2023 HD images, Happy Mahesh Navami greetings, Mahesh Navami 2023 wishes and wallpapers that you can download and send to one and all as greetings for the day.

Mahesh Navami 2023 will be observed on Monday, May 29. On Mahesh Navami, devotees worship Lord Shiva and seek his blessings for prosperity, happiness, and protection from evil forces. The festival holds great significance in the regions of North India, particularly in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, where it is celebrated with enthusiasm. During Mahesh Navami, devotees observe fasting and visit Shiva temples to offer prayers and perform rituals. They offer milk, water, flowers, fruits, and other items to Lord Shiva's idol or lingam, which represents his divine presence. The devotees also chant mantras and perform aarti (devotional songs) to express their reverence.

Here is a wide range collection of HD images and wallpapers saying Happy Mahesh Navami 2023 that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones as greetings for the auspicious day.

Mahesh Navami 2023 Images & Lord Shiva HD Wallpapers

Mahesh Navami Greetings in Hindi (File Image)

Mahesh Navami 2023 Images & Lord Shiva HD Wallpapers

Mahesh Navami Greetings in Hindi (File Image)

Mahesh Navami 2023 Images & Lord Shiva HD Wallpapers

Mahesh Navami Greetings in Hindi (File Image)

Mahesh Navami 2023 Images & Lord Shiva HD Wallpapers

Mahesh Navami Greetings in Hindi (File Image)

Mahesh Navami 2023 Images & Lord Shiva HD Wallpapers

Mahesh Navami Greetings in Hindi (File Image)

The specific rituals and customs may vary from region to region, but the essence of the festival remains the same – to pay homage to Lord Shiva and seek his blessings. It is a time for devotees to deepen their devotion and spiritual connection with Lord Shiva. Wishing everyone a Happy Mahesh Navami 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 29, 2023 06:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).