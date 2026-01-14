New Delhi, January 14: Makar Sankranti, a significant Hindu festival, is set to be celebrated across India and Nepal today, January 14, 2026. This auspicious occasion marks the Sun's transition into the zodiac sign of Capricorn (Makara Rashi), signaling the end of winter and the commencement of longer, warmer days, a period known as Uttarayan. The festival, deeply rooted in agricultural cycles, is a time for expressing gratitude for a bountiful harvest and embracing new beginnings. Scroll down to get Makar Sankranti 2026 wishes and greetings, Happy Makar Sankranti messages, images and HD wallpapers to share with loved ones.

The Profound Significance of Makar Sankranti

Unlike most Hindu festivals that follow the lunar calendar, Makar Sankranti is observed according to the solar cycle, making its date relatively consistent each year. The Sun's northward journey is considered highly auspicious for spiritual practices, with devotees often taking holy dips in sacred rivers like the Ganga, Yamuna, and Kaveri, believing it cleanses past sins. Offerings of water (Arghya) to the Sun God, Surya, are also a common ritual, acknowledging the deity as the source of life, growth, and nourishment.

Beyond its spiritual dimensions, Makar Sankranti is a harvest festival, celebrated under various names such as Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Lohri in Punjab, Uttarayan in Gujarat and Rajasthan, and Magh Bihu in Assam, each reflecting regional customs and agricultural abundance.

Happy Makar Sankranti 2026 Wishes, Greetings and Messages

A central aspect of Makar Sankranti celebrations is the exchange of heartfelt wishes, greetings, and messages. This tradition serves as a powerful means to convey gratitude, foster hope for prosperity and good health, and spread positivity among family, friends, and colleagues. Messages often emphasize themes of new beginnings, success, joy, and the strengthening of relationships, mirroring the sweetness of traditional tilgul (sesame and jaggery sweets) shared during the festival.

Makar Sankranti 2026 Wishes (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Makar Sankranti 2026 Wishes: As the Sun Starts Its Northward Journey, May It Bring Along High Spirits and a Fresh Start for All Your Endeavors. Wishing You a Season of New Beginnings and Great Success. Happy Makar Sankranti!

Happy Makar Snakranti 2026 Greetings (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Happy Makar Snakranti 2026 Greetings: May Your Life Be As Sweet as the Til Gud and Your Dreams Fly As High as the Kites in the Sky Today. Sending You Warm Wishes for a Harvest of Happiness. Til Gud Ghya, God God Bola!

Happy Makar Snakranti Messages (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Happy Makar Snakranti Messages: Wishing You a Makar Sankranti Filled With Abundance and Prosperity. May This Festival Mark the Beginning of a Fruitful Year and a Bright Future for You and Your Family. Happy Uttarayan!

Happy Makar Snakranti Image (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Happy Makar Snakranti Image: Sun, Kites, and Sweet Delights! May the Festival of Makar Sankranti Fill Your Home With Light and Your Heart With Joy. Happy Makar Sankranti 2026!

Makar Snakranti 2026 Wallpaper (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Makar Snakranti 2026 Wallpaper: On This Auspicious Day of the Harvest, I Pray That the Almighty Blesses You With Good Health, Peace, and Plenty. May the Rays of the Sun Brighten Every Corner of Your Life. Have a Wonderful Makar Sankranti!

Makar Sankranti: Images and Wallpapers

The festive atmosphere of Makar Sankranti is also vividly captured and shared through a rich array of images and wallpapers. These visual elements, often depicting colorful kites soaring against a clear sky, traditional sweets like tilgul, and scenes of family gatherings, play a crucial role in enhancing the celebratory mood.

High-resolution Makar Sankranti images and wallpapers for 2026 are readily available for download, allowing individuals to personalize their digital greetings, social media posts, and device backgrounds. These visuals not only serve as a convenient way to extend greetings but also help in preserving and promoting the cultural aesthetics associated with the festival, making the celebration accessible and engaging for a wider audience.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2026 05:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).