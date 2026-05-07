Mother’s Day 2026: Date, History, Traditions and Significance

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Millions of families across the United States and beyond will mark Mother's Day on Sunday, May 10, 2026 - a holiday with roots stretching back more than a century and spending projected to hit a record high this year. Mother's Day 2026 falls on Sunday, May 10. In the United States, the holiday is always observed on the second Sunday in May, a tradition officially established in 1914. The date shifts slightly each year depending on the calendar. In 2026, it lands on May 10.

Not every country follows the same schedule. In the United Kingdom, Mothering Sunday falls on March 15, 2026, the fourth Sunday of Lent - a tradition that dates back to the 16th century, when people returned to their "mother church" for a special service. Mexico celebrates on May 10 every year, regardless of the day of the week. Many Arab countries observe Mother's Day on March 21, the first day of spring, to symbolize renewal and life. France observes it on the last Sunday of May - May 31 in 2026 - a custom formalized after World War I to honor mothers, particularly those who raised large families. Mother’s Day 2026 Movies: From Sridevi’s ‘English Vinglish and ’Mom’ to ‘Mother’s Day’, Best Bollywood and Hollywood Films To Celebrate Mothers and Family Bonds.

Mother's Day Histroy: Ancient Roots, American Origins

The practice of honoring mothers is not new. Celebrations of mothers and motherhood can be traced back to the ancient Greeks and Romans, who held festivals in honor of the mother goddesses Rhea and Cybele.

The modern American version has a more specific origin story. In the years before the Civil War, Ann Reeves Jarvis of West Virginia helped start "Mothers' Day Work Clubs" to teach local women how to properly care for their children. These clubs later became a unifying force in a region still divided by the Civil War. In 1868, Jarvis organized "Mothers' Friendship Day," at which mothers gathered with former Union and Confederate soldiers to promote reconciliation.

Another early influence came from abolitionist and suffragette Julia Ward Howe, who in 1870 wrote the "Mother's Day Proclamation" - a call to action urging mothers to unite in promoting world peace. In 1872, Howe called for women to join in support of disarmament and asked for June 2, 1872, to be established as a "Mother's Day for Peace." Her efforts, however, did not gain lasting national traction.

How the Modern Holiday Was Born

The official Mother's Day holiday arose in the 1900s as a result of the efforts of Anna Jarvis, daughter of Ann Reeves Jarvis. Following her mother's 1905 death, Anna Jarvis conceived of Mother's Day as a way of honoring the sacrifices mothers made for their children. After gaining financial backing from a Philadelphia department store owner named John Wanamaker, in May 1908, she organized the first official Mother's Day celebration at a Methodist church in Grafton, West Virginia.

In 1910, West Virginia became the first U.S. state to declare it a holiday. The American incarnation of Mother's Day became an official U.S. holiday in 1914.

The holiday's creator, however, grew to regret what it became. Jarvis later denounced the holiday's commercialization and spent the latter part of her life trying to remove it from the calendar.

Symbols and Traditions

The traditional flower of Mother's Day is the white carnation. Anna Jarvis chose it as the official flower because it had been her mother's favorite, and it symbolizes the purity of a mother's love. Red or pink carnations are used to honor a living mother, while white carnations are associated with mothers who have passed away.

Beyond flowers, the holiday is marked by family meals, handmade cards, gifts, and outings. Children send cards or gifts to their mother or mother figure, or make a special effort to visit. Some families organize outings or hold a special meal at home or at a restaurant. In the days and weeks before Mother's Day, many schools help students prepare a handmade card or small gift.

The holiday has also served, at times, as a platform for social causes. In 1968, Coretta Scott King used Mother's Day to host a march in support of underprivileged women and children. In the 1970s, women's groups used the occasion to highlight the need for equal rights and access to childcare.

While the United States formalized the holiday, the idea of honoring mothers has spread widely, with countries adapting it to fit their own cultural and religious contexts.

In some countries, the date adopted is one significant to the majority religion, such as Virgin Mary Day in Catholic countries. Other countries selected a date with historical significance - Bolivia's Mother's Day, for example, is a fixed date, May 27, commemorating a battle in which women participated to defend their children.

The holiday has become an increasingly important event for businesses, particularly restaurants and companies that manufacture and sell cards and gift items.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2026 12:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).