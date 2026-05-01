Happy Maharashtra Day 2026: Wishes, Marathi Messages and HD Photos To Share

Maharashtra celebrates its 66th Foundation Day today, May 1, 2026, marking the anniversary of the state's official creation in 1960. Known as Maharashtra Din, the day honours the successful Samyukta Maharashtra Movement, which led to the linguistic reorganization of the former Bombay State. Today, Maharashtra Day is celebrated with state-wide parades, cultural exhibitions and a vibrant exchange of greetings that reflect the rich heritage of the Marathi people. Find "Happy Maharashtra Day 2026" wishes, messages, greetings in Marathi and HD photos below.

The formation of Maharashtra on May 1, 1960, was the culmination of a multi-year struggle led by the Samyukta Maharashtra Samiti. Following the Bombay Reorganisation Act, the bilingual state of Bombay was divided into two distinct linguistic entities: Maharashtra for Marathi speakers and Gujarat for Gujarati speakers.

The day also honours the 105 martyrs who sacrificed their lives during the movement. Consequently, the primary state-level celebration is held at Shivaji Park in Dadar, where the Governor of Maharashtra typically unfurls the national flag and addresses the state. Maharashtra Day and Gujarat Day 2026: How the 2 States Were Formed on May 1, 1960.

Happy Maharashtra Day 2026: Wishes in Marathi, Messages and Wallpapers

As the state moves into the digital age, sharing messages, "HD Photos" and Marathi greetings on social media has become a core tradition. Below are some of the most popular wishes to share with family and friends:

Happy Maharashtra Day 2026 Messages: Maharashtra is the land of pride and deep cultural roots. Wishing everyone a very Happy Maharashtra Day.

Happy Maharashtra Day Messages: On this day, we honor the legacy of those who fought for our identity. Let us continue to build a progressive and united Maharashtra. Jai Maharashtra!

Happy Maharashtra Day 2026 Wishes (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Happy Maharashtra Day 2026 Wishes: Celebrating the Pride, Heritage, and the Relentless Energy of Maharashtra. Let’s Honor Our Roots and Work Towards a Brighter Future Together. Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra!

Happy Maharashtra Din 2026 Wishes (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Happy Maharashtra Din 2026 Wishes: Sending You Best Wishes on Maharashtra Day! May the Joy and Festivities of This Day Fill Your Life With Pride and Happiness. Happy Maharashtra Day!

Happy Maharashtra Day 2026 Images (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Happy Maharashtra Day 2026 Images: Happy Maharashtra Day! Today We Honour the Glorious History and Vibrant Culture of Our Land. May We Continue To Work Together Towards a Bright and Thriving Future.

Happy Maharashtra Din Wallpapers (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Happy Maharashtra Din Wallpapers: Happy Maharashtra Day! Let Us Celebrate the Pride of Our State and Honor the Legacy of Our Great Leaders As We Work Together Toward a Brighter, Stronger Future for Maharashtra.

Happy Maharashtra Day Wishes in Marathi (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Happy Maharashtra Day Wishes in Marathi: Aparatpar Maharashtra! Rajya Sthapana Dinachya Nimittane Sarvanna Mangalmay Shubhechha.

Happy Maharashtra Day Greetings in Marathi (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Happy Maharashtra Day Greetings in Marathi: Garva Aahe Mala Marathi Aslyacha, Garva Aahe Mala Maharashtrian Aslyacha. Maharashtra Dinachya Hardik Shubhechha!

As the state continues to be a powerhouse of India’s economy and culture, Maharashtra Day serves as a poignant reminder of its resilient history and the unity of its 120 million citizens.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2026 05:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).