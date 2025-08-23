Malayalam Vinayaka Chaturthi is an auspicious occasion that is celebrated in Kerala with great enthusiasm and fervour. In Kerala, Ganesh Chaturthi is more popularly known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, and it is celebrated during Shukla Paksha Chaturthi in Chingam Masam. This year, Malayalam Vinayaka Chaturthi 2025 falls on Wednesday, August 27, 2025. The Vinayaka Chaturthi Madhyahna Time will be from 11:24 am to 13:55 pm. In the Malayalam Calendar, Chingam is the first month of the year and coincides with the Simha Solar month in other calendars. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

According to drikpanchang, Chathurthi Tithi begins at 13:54 on August 26, 2025 and will end at 15:44 on August 27, 2025. In other states, Ganesh Chaturthi is observed during the month of Bhadrapada based on the lunar calendar. As the Malayalam calendar follows a different rule for observing Vinayaka Chaturthi, it might fall one month before Ganesh Chaturthi is observed in other states. Happy Vinayaka Chaturthi Images & Ganpati Bappa HD Wallpapers: Send Ganesh Chaturthi Quotes, Ganeshotsav Messages, WhatsApp Status and SMS to Your Loved Ones

Malayalam Vinayaka Chaturthi 2025 Date

Malayalam Vinayaka Chaturthi 2025 falls on Wednesday, August 27, 2025.

Malayalam Vinayaka Chaturthi 2025 Timings

According to drikpanchang, Chathurthi Tithi begins at 13:54 on August 26, 2025, and will end at 15:44 on August 27, 2025.

Malayalam Vinayaka Chaturthi Significance

Malayalam Vinayaka Chaturthi holds great significance for devotees of Lord Ganesha in Kerala. This annual event is marked with great devotion as it is dedicated to celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesha, the elephant-headed god of wisdom and prosperity. On this day, poojas and special abhishekams to Lord Ganesha is performed and offerings of modakam, which are believed to be Ganesha’s favourite are made.

