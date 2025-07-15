Mangala Gauri Vrat is a highly auspicious fast observed by married women during the sacred month of Shravan, also known as Sawan. The month of Shravan is considered very sacred in the Hindu calendar as it is dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. As the name suggests, Mangala Gauri Vrat is kept on Tuesdays of the Shravan month, known as Mangalwar, which is dedicated to Goddess Gauri, a form of Parvati, the consort of Lord Shiva. This fast is observed on different dates in several regions across India. Sawan 2025 Festivals Full List: Check Dates of the Auspicious Hindu Festivals Celebrated in Maharashtra During Shravan Maas.

According to drikpanchang, the first Mangala Gauri Vrat of Shravan 2025 in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Jharkhand falls on Tuesday, July 15, 2025. In Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, the first Mangala Gauri Vrat of Shravan 2025 falls on Tuesday, July 29, 2025. The dates differ because North India follows the Purnimanta calendar, and the month ends with a full moon while several states in western and southern India follow the Amanta calendar, where the month ends with the new moon. Sawan Somwar 2025 Vrat Vidhi: Sacred Rules and Fasting Rituals To Follow As You Worship Lord Shiva During the Holy Month of Shravan.

Mangala Gauri Vrat Rituals

On the day of Mangala Gauri Vrat, women wake up early, take a holy bath, and wear clean or traditional clothes.

The ritual involves setting up a small altar with an idol or image of Gauri Mata, decorating it with fresh flowers, turmeric, kumkum, and offering sweets, fruits, and sacred items.

Special prayers and aarti are performed on this day to please the Goddess.

On this day, stories related to the glory of Goddess Gauri and the vrat katha (story behind the fast) are recited with devotion.

Women observing this fast follow a day-long vrat, often refraining from food or consuming only specific fasting foods after completing the rituals. They also offer paan, suhaag items like bangles, bindi, sindoor, and new clothes to married women as a symbolic gesture to invoke blessings of prosperity and longevity for their husbands.

Mangala Gauri Vrat Significance

Mangala Gauri Vrat holds great spiritual importance for women, especially newlyweds, who observe it to ensure a happy and blissful marital life. This fast is kept on Tuesdays of the Shravan month. It is believed that this vrat removes all obstacles from married life and grants the devotee the grace of Goddess Parvati, who herself performed deep penance to attain Lord Shiva.

