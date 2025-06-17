Sawan Somwar, also known as the Shravan month, is considered one of the most spiritually uplifting days of the holy month of Shravan in the Hindu culture. Every Monday is celebrated during this sacred time. Sawan Maas 2025 begins on July 11 and end on August 9. Do you know that these Sawan Somwars are all dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva? This ritual is because Lord Shiva is considered the ultimate source of strength, transformation, and blessings. Many devotees keep fast every Monday, perform puja and offer milk and gangajal to lord shiva. Here in this article, you will learn the Sawan Somwar 2025 vrat vidhi, sacred rules and fasting rituals you must follow if you're keeping the auspicious fast during Shravan month. Sawan (Shravan) 2025 Start and End Dates: When Does Sawan Maas Start? Sacred Rituals, Traditions, Spiritual Significance and Other Details Related To Holy Month Dedicated to Lord Shiva

Do you know that keeping fasts every Monday of Sawan is believed to cleanse your mind, body, and soul? On the other hand, if you help any devotee in any matter will help you attract more peace, prosperity, and divine grace.

Sawan Somwar 2025 Vrat Dates

July 14, 2025: First Sawan Somwar

July 21, 2025: Second Sawan Somwar

July 28, 2025: Third Sawan Somwar

August 4, 2025: Last Sawan Somwar

Sawan Somwar Vrat Vidhi

Get up early, bathe before sunrise, and wear clean clothes.

Then clean your temple and do the puja as you do every day. Then take some belpatra, white flowers, datura, bhasma, fruits, flowers, ganga jal mixed with milk, and some black sesame seeds. Mix all of them in a kalash and offer it on any Shivlinga.

Then chant some devotional mantra like: Om Namah Shivaya" many times as per your devotion.

Then, in the evening, after doing the puja again, you can eat any food to break the vrat.

Sawan Somwar Fasting Rituals

1. No Grains and Non-Vegetarian Food Consumption

If you're keeping the fast on every Sawan Somwar, you need to avoid grains like wheat, rice, lentils, or non-vegetarian food. Instead, consume Sattvic food like nuts, milk, yoghurt, and more.

2. No Alcohol and Tobacco

All the devotees who will practise the Sawan Somwar fast must avoid consuming alcohol and tobacco products, especially during this whole month.

3. Do More Meditation and Chanting

If you're fasting on any Sawan Somwar, not only will keeping an eye on your food consumption benefit you, but doing more meditation and chanting will surely help. Everyone must chant more of any maha-mantra, listen to devotional songs, meditate, and more.

4. Purity and Cleanliness

The last thing you must keep in mind is that every devotee must take care of their personal health and hygiene during the Sawan fasts. They should always take a bath before sunrise, wear clean and fresh clothes, be in a clean and pure state of mind, and keep the fast with pure intentions.

Keeping the fast on every Sawan Somwar during the whole Shravan month will increase your divinity towards God and purify your soul and mind. It is also a gentle and beautiful reminder to take some time from your busy world and connect with faith and tradition.

