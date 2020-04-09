Maundy Thursday 2020 HD Images & Wallpaper For Free Download: Last Supper Photos to Share During Holy Week

Maundy Thursday 2020 Photo (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Maundy Thursday is the fifth day of the Holy Week observed by Christians ahead of Easter. Maundy Thursday or Holy Thursday commemorates the Last Supper, before Jesus was betrayed into the hands of the Roman guards. The day is observed to commemorate the time when has supper for the last time with his disciples. he broke bread and offered to them saying it was his body and poured wine to them, saying it was his blood. Maundy Thursday 2020 falls on April 9. As we observe the day, we bring to you Maundy Thursday HD images and wallpaper to download online and send your friends and family. Here are also Maundy Thursday GIF Images and Photos of Last Supper to commemorate the incident. Maundy Thursday 2020 HD Images With Quotes: WhatsApp Messages, Wallpapers And GIF Greetings to Send on Holy Thursday.

Holy Week 2020 began on April 5 and will end on April 11. Holy Week includes Palm Sunday which was observed on April 5, Holy Monday on April 6, Holy Tuesday on April 7, Holy/Spy Wednesday on April 8, Maundy Thursday on April 9, Good Friday on April 10, Holy Saturday on April 11 and Easter on April 12. While Easter is celebrated with grandeur across countries, this year festivities have been cut short due to coronavirus lockdown. As people are confined to their homes, we hope you observe the day with your family at home. Send these Maundy Thursday images and wallpaper to your loved ones highlighting the importance of the day. Holy Week 2020 Calendar With Full Dates: From Palm Sunday to Maundy Thursday to Holy Saturday, Know Significance of Each Day of Passion Week Before Easter.

According to the Bible, Jesus washed the feet of his disciples ahead of Last Supper. Following the teachings, many priests wash the feet of church attendees as a part of the service remembering Jesus' actions. In the UK, Queen marks the date by giving out special commemorative coins called Maundy money, a tradition from the medieval times. The money is distributed among the poor and needy. Following Maundy Thursday, Christians observe Good Friday which commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus.