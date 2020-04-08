Holy Week 2020 Wishes With Spy Wednesday 2020 HD Images: WhatsApp Messages, Quotes, Wallpapers And GIF Greetings to Send Ahead of Maundy Thursday

Holy Wednesday 2020 Quotes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Holy Wednesday also called Good Wednesday or Spy Wednesday is the fourth day of the Holy Week. On Spy Wednesday, Christians remember how Jesus was betrayed by Judas Iscariot into the hands of his killers. Many churches belonging to different Christian denominations observe the tenebrae service on Spy Wednesday. Holy Week is also known as Passion Week because Jesus willingly died on the cross for the sins of people. The Holy Week is important for Christians as it commemorates the resurrection of Jesus after being crucified. As we observe Holy Week, here are Spy Wednesday 2020 HD Images, WhatsApp messages, quotes, wallpapers And GIF greetings to send ahead of Maundy Thursday. Holy Week 2020 Calendar With Full Dates: From Palm Sunday to Maundy Thursday to Holy Saturday, Know Significance of Each Day of Passion Week Before Easter.

Holy Week 2020 began on April 5 and will end on April 11. Holy Week includes Palm Sunday which was observed on April 5, Holy Monday fell on April 6, Holy Tuesday on April 7, Holy/Spy Wednesday on April 8, Maundy Thursday on April 9, Good Friday on April 10, Holy Saturday on April 11 and Easter on April 12. As the world is trying to fight Coronavirus and most people are confined to their homes, here are some quotes by Jesus and verses from The Bible on peace, love and hope.

"Don’t Let Your Heart Be Troubled. Believe in God. Believe Also in Me." – John 14:1

"I Have Told You These Things, That in Me You May Have Peace. In the World, You Have Oppression, but Cheer Up! I Have Overcome the World." – John 16:33 Jesus Christ GIF:

"Many Will Say They Are Loyal Friends, but Who Can Find One Who Is Truly Reliable?" – Proverbs 20:6

"Love Bears All Things, Believes All Things, Hopes All Things, Endures All Things." – 1 Corinthians 13:7

"Let Your Light So Shine Before Men, That They May See Your Good Works, and Glorify Your Father Which Is in Heaven." – Matthew 5:16

Each day of the Holy Week represents an event from the time Jesus arrived at Jerusalem to the time he was crucified and the resurrection thereafter. As we observe these days, we bring to you messages you can send on each day. We hope and wish everyone stays safe and healthy.