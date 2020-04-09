Maundy Thursday 2020 HD Images With Quotes: WhatsApp Messages, Wallpapers And GIF Greetings to Send on Holy Thursday

Holy Thursday 2020 (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Holy Week 2020 that leads upto Easter has begun. On Maundy Thursday, Jesus had the iconic Last Supper with his disciples. He sat with his disciples, broke bread and offered to them saying it was his body. He then poured wine to them, saying it was his blood. On this day, Jesus went to the Garden of Gethsemane, waiting for the right time as he knew he would be betrayed by Judas and will be crucified for the sins of humans. Just like the prophecies, his disciple, Judas betrayed him into the hands of his killers. Jesus was thereafter arrested and was judged at different courts the same night. He was given purple robes to wear and a crown of thorns by the soldiers who mocked him as the 'King of men'. This incident in the Bible is observed as Maundy Thursday. As we observe Maundy Thursday 2020 or Holy Thursday, we bring to you WhatsApp messages, wallpapers and GIF greetings to send on the Holy Thursday. Holy Week 2020 Calendar With Full Dates: From Palm Sunday to Maundy Thursday to Holy Saturday, Know Significance of Each Day of Passion Week Before Easter.

Holy Week 2020 began on April 5 and will end on April 11. Holy Week includes Palm Sunday which was observed on April 5, Holy Monday fell on April 6, Holy Tuesday on April 7, Holy/Spy Wednesday on April 8, Maundy Thursday on April 9, Good Friday on April 10, Holy Saturday on April 11 and Easter on April 12. As the world is trying to fight Coronavirus and most people are confined to their homes, here are some quotes by Jesus and verses from The Bible on peace, love and hope.

Holy Thursday 2020 (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Maundy Thursday WhatsApp Message: When You Face Problems in Life, Don’t Ask GOD to Take Them Away, Ask Him to Show His Purpose, Ask Ways How to Live a Day Searching His Purpose for You. Holy Maundy Thursday 2020."

Quotes for Holy Thursday (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Maundy Thursday Facebook Greetings: Jesus Took Bread, Gave Thanks, Broke It, and Gave It to Them, Saying, This Is My Body Given for You; Do This in Remembrance of Me. Holy Maundy Thursday."

Jesus Christ GIF!

Maundy Thursday 2020 (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Maundy Thursday WhatsApp Message: Holy Thursday, Everybody! Hope You All Have a Safe and Joyous Easter Weekend!

Holy Maundy Thursday (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Maundy Thursday Facebook Greetings: Today Is Holy Thursday, We Commemorate the Last Supper Within Hours Judas Betrays Jesus. God Bless You.

Maundy Thursday 2020 Messages (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Maundy Thursday WhatsApp Message: May on This Maundy Thursday We Start It With Fasting and Prayers so That We Can Bring God’s Mercy and Forgiveness on All Mankind. Let's Pray Together. Happy Maundy Thursday

Each day of the Holy Week represents an important incident from the time Jesus arrived at Jerusalem to the time he was crucified and the resurrection thereafter. As we observe Holy Week 2020, we bring to you messages to send on each day. We hope and wish everyone stays safe and healthy.