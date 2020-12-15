Christmas is around the corner and everyone is a little too excited about the festive season. People meet their loved ones and prefer to spend the day together in celebrations. They take long holidays and join work only after New Years. Most of the times, Christmas and New Year celebrations merge and people come together for various events. People wish each other saying Merry Christmas and Happy New Year. As the festive approaches, we bring to you advance Merry Christmas wishes and Happy New Year messages. Here are Christmas WhatsApp Stickers, New Year HD Images, Facebook Greetings, GIFs, Instagram Stories, Messages and SMS to send on the occasion. Christmas 2020 Virtual Celebration Ideas: From Online Secret Santa to Cocktail Party Night, 5 Ways to Celebrate X'Mas This Year.

Christmas falls on December 25 and is observed by following traditions and customs. And will soon follow New Year 2021 calling for even more celebrations. While COVID-19 has curtailed varying celebrations, don't let go off the festive spirit. Send these thoughtful messages and wish them a great time. Share these Merry Christmas wishes and messages to celebrate the occasion. While COVID-19 restricted people to their homes, let these messages raise their spirit and bring better hopes for 2021. You can also share wishes and messages of good luck, health and prosperity well in advance on the occasion. Happy New Year 2021 Wishes in Advance & HD Images: Hopeful WhatsApp Messages, Positive Facebook Quotes, Photos and SMS to Send Greetings Ahead of New Years' Eve.

Merry Christmas Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Whatever Is Beautiful. Whatever Is Meaningful. Whatever Brings You Happiness. May It Be Yours This Christmas Holidays and Throughout the Coming Year.

Christmas Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings: Merry Christmas to You

New Year Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy New Year to You and Family

Merry Christmas HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Holidays Bring Happiness and Joy to You and Your Loved Ones. Merry Christmas!

Download Christmas And New Year WhatsApp Stickers?

As WhatsApp is a widely used instant messaging platform, people use the medium by sending festive greetings and messages. You can also download Christmas and New Year WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and share it with your near ones. We wish you a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year in advance.

