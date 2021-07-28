Mumbai, July 28: Muharram is the first month in Islamic calendar, also known as Hijri calendar. With the arrival of Muharram, Islamic new year begins. Ashura falls on 10th day of Muharram month. The beginning of Muharram 2021 and date of Ashura will be determined in India following a moon sighting. Muslims in India will welcome Muharram in August. Scroll down to know tentative date for Muharram start and Ashura in India. When Is Muharram in Saudi Arabia? What Is Ashura? Know Moon Sighting Date and Significance of the First Islamic Month.

Months in Islamic calendar change as per lunar cycle. A new month commences when the moon is sighted on 29th of the ongoing month. If the crescent remains invisible on 29th, the ongoing month completes 30 days. Then a new month begins the next day.

Muharram Date in India?

August 8 will be 29th of Dhul Qadah, the last month in Islamic calendar, in India. If the moon is sighted on August 9, Muharram month in India will commence from August 10. If the moon is not sighted on August 9, Dhul Qadah month will complete 30 days and Muharram will begin from August 11. Depending upon moon sighting, Muharram 2021 in India will begin either from August 10 or August 11.

When Is Ashura in Saudi Arabia?

If Muharram begins from August 10 in India, Ashura will fall on August 19. Similarly, Muslims in India will observe Ashura on August 20 if Muharram commences from August 11. Ashura is the day when Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Mohammed, and his family members were martyred in the Battle of Karbala.

