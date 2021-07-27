Riyadh, July 27: Muharram, the first month in Islamic calendar, marks the beginning of the Islamic new year. It is believed that Muharram is the second holiest month after Ramadan. Tenth day of Muharram is known as the Day of Ashura, which assumes significance for Muslims worldwide. Muslims in Saudi Arabia will welcome the arrival of first Islamic month in August. Scroll down to know likely date for Muharram beginning and its significance. Is Muharram Celebrated as Festival? Why Do Muslims Self-Flagellate on Ashura? When Will Muharram Chand Appear? All FAQs Answered.

Islamic or Hijri calendar is based on lunar cycle. A new month begins when the moon is sighted on 29th of the ongoing month. If the crescent remains invisible on 29th, the ongoing month completes 30 days and a new month starts the next day.

Muharram Date in Saudi Arabia?

In Saudi Arabia, August 8 will be 29th of Dhul Qadah, the last month in Islamic calendar. If the moon is sighted on August 8 in Saudi Arabia, Muharram will commence from August 9. If the moon is not sighted on August 8, Dhul Qadah month will complete 30 days and Muharram will begin from August 10. In simple words, Muharram in Saudi Arabi will begin either from August 9 or August 10.

When Is Ashura in Saudi Arabia?

If Muharram begins from August 9, Ashura will fall on August 18. Similarly, Ashura will be observed on August 19 if Muharram commences from August 10.

Muharram and Ashura Significance:

Muharram is the first month of Islamic calendar. It is one of the four sacred months of the year when warfare is forbidden. It is also considered the second holiest month after Ramadan. Besides other important events, the Battle of Karbala, which resulted in the martyrdom of Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Mohammed, was also fought during this month.

Ashura is the day when Hussain and his family members were martyred. Shia Muslims mourn the martyrdom of Hussain and his family members by self-flagellating. The mourning begins on the first day of Muharram and continues for ten nights, climaxing on the 10th of Muharram, known as the Day of Ashura or Yom Ashura.

