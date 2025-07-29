Nag Panchami is a traditional Hindu festival dedicated to the worship of snakes, particularly the Nagas or serpent deities. The day of Nag Panchami falls on the fifth day i.e. Panchami, of the bright half of the lunar month of Shravan, which corresponds to July–August in the Gregorian calendar. The festival of Nag Panchami holds special religious and cultural significance across India, Nepal, and parts of Southeast Asia. In India, the Shukla Paksha Panchami during the Sawan month is observed as Nag Panchami. Nag Panchami 2025 falls on Tuesday, July 29. Sawan 2025 Festivals Full List: Check Dates of the Auspicious Hindu Festivals Celebrated in Maharashtra During Shravan Maas.

Usually, Nag Panchami day falls two days after Hariyali Teej. On this day, women worship Nag Devta and offer milk to snakes on this day. Women also pray for the wellness of their brothers and family. According to drikpanchang, Nag Panchami Puja Muhurat is from 05:41 AM to 08:23 AM on July 29. The Panchami tithi begins at 11:24 PM on July 28 and ends at 12:46 AM on July 30. In this article, let’s know more about Nag Panchami 2025 date, Nag Panchami 2025 timings and the significance of the auspicious festival.

Nag Panchami 2025 Date

Nag Panchami 2025 falls on Tuesday, July 29.

Nag Panchami 2025 Timings

The Panchami tithi begins at 11:24 PM on July 28 and ends at 12:46 AM on July 30.

Nag Panchami Puja Muhurat is from 05:41 AM to 08:23 AM on July 29.

Nag Panchami Significance

Nag Panchami holds great significance in India as it is the traditional worship of serpent Gods with great devotion. In the Hindu calendar, some days are considered significant to worship serpent Gods, and Panchami Tithi, especially during the Shravan month, is considered highly auspicious to worship serpent Gods. Nag Panchami is one of those significant days and it is observed on Shukla Paksha Panchami during Shravana month.

As per religious beliefs, it is believed that any Puja offered to snakes would reach the serpent Gods. As part of the festivities, a Naga or serpent deity made of silver, stone, wood, or a painting is given a reverential bath with milk and their blessings are sought for the welfare of the family. Live snakes are also worshipped on this day, especially with offerings of milk and generally with the assistance of a snake charmer.

