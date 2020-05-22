National Brother’s Day (US) 2020 Date and Significance: Know About the Day Celebrating the Bond of Brotherhood

Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

The United States of America has selected May 24 to celebrate the craziest sibling one can have, brothers. Every year on this day, National Brother’s Day is observed to mark the amazing bond of brotherhood we share with our siblings and cousins, across the world. Whether we have one or many, our brothers hold a special place in our hearts. And why not, after all, they are our go-to person, every time we experience a horrible day. Although, they are an expert in always irritating you, brothers are our best friends. They are the men in our lives; we count on every occasion. Brother’s Day 2020 will be celebrated on May 24. In this article, let us explore this event, the significance of brothers in our lives. These 10 Quotes and Images Perfectly Describe the Precious Bond of Sisterhood and Brotherhood.

Brother’s Day 2020 Date

Every year, the United States of America celebrates Brother’s Day on May 24. There is no history or direct reference as to why Brother’s Day is celebrated on this date, but Americans celebrate the day with great enthusiasm.

Brother’s Day Significance

Brother’s Day honours the brothers in our lives. Almost all of us are blessed with a brother in our lives. If not at least, we have brothers from other mothers, in a best friend, a brother-in-law or cousin. We share memories and challenges as we grow old together. The bond between brothers and other siblings are so strong, and play such a significant part in many people’s lives. To cherish the love and bond, May 24 is dedicated to the brothers in the United States.

There are a lot of ways one can celebrate Brother’s Day. However, this year’s celebration will be different because of the pandemic. But the joy remains the same as Americans observe the day at their home, virtually. Happy National Brother’s Day 2020, everyone!