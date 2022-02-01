Every year, February 1 is commemorated as US National Freedom Day. This observance, which signifies the importance of freedom, marks the day that Former US President Abraham Lincoln signed the Amendment abolishing slavery on February 1, 1685. National Freedom Day 2022 in the United States will be celebrated with great valour on February 1. And to mark this day, people often share US National Freedom Day 2022 wishes and messages, Happy National Freedom Day WhatsApp messages, National Freedom Day in US Facebook status pictures, images and wallpapers for National Freedom Day 2022 with family and friends. National Freedom Day 2022: Know Date, History And Significance of the Special Day to Celebrate Freedom From Slavery.

The celebration of National Freedom Day 2022 marks the day that then US President Abraham Lincoln of a joint House and Senate resolution that abolished slavery across the United States. However, this resolution was only ratified as the 13th Amendment to the US Constitution on December 18, 1865. This is why December 18 is marked as Black History Day in the United States.

The celebration of National Freedom Day 2022 is sure to be filled with various significant addresses that capture the importance of this day and the role that it played in making the United States the country that it is. People also take this opportunity to raise awareness about this day and its historical significance.

Quotes on Freedom

“Freedom is not worth having if it does not include the freedom to make mistakes.” - Mahatma Gandhi “From every mountainside, let freedom ring.” - Martin Luther King, Jr. “The only real prison is fear, and the only real freedom is freedom from fear.” - Aung San Suu Kyi “May we think of freedom not as the right to do as we please, but as the opportunity to do what is right.” - Peter Marshall “Dreams are the foundation of America.” - Lupita Nyong'o “Freedom (n.): To ask nothing. To expect nothing. To depend on nothing.” - Ayn Rand “In the truest sense, freedom cannot be bestowed; it must be achieved.” - Franklin D. Roosevelt “We must be free not because we claim freedom, but because we practice it.” - William Faulkner “I am no bird; and no net ensnares me: I am a free human being with an independent will.” - Charlotte Bronte

Quotes on Freedom of Speech

“Censorship is to art as lynching is to justice.” ― Henry Louis Gates Jr “If freedom of speech is taken away, then dumb and silent we may be led, like sheep to the slaughter.” ― George Washington “Give me the liberty to know, to utter, and to argue freely according to conscience, above all liberties.” ― John Milton “Proclaim the truth and do not be silent through fear.” ― St. Catherine of Siena “This is slavery, not to speak one's thought.” ― Euripides

We hope that the celebration of National Freedom Day 2022 is focused on talking about important issues that need to be addressed. Various traditions are also followed on this day. In Philadelphia, wreath-laying at the Liberty Bell has been an annual tradition on this day. Here is wishing everyone a Happy US National Freedom Day 2022!

