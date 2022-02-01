National Freedom Day is observed on 1st February, every year to celebrate the abolishment of slavery. It is a day that commemorates President Abraham Lincoln’s signing of the joint resolution that established the Constitution’s 13th Amendment eradicating slavery in the United States. The 13th Amendment reads, "Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction".

History Behind National Freedom Day

Major Richard Robert Wright Senior, a former slave who founded the National Freedom Day Association, played a vital role in creating the observance. He believed that there should be a day when freedom for all Americans should be celebrated. Wright invited national and local leaders to meet in Philadelphia to designate 1st February as the day that should be dedicated to the total eradication of slavery from America. The day was as an annual memorial to the signing of the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution by President Abraham Lincoln. Then on June 30, 1948, President Harry Truman signed a bill proclaiming February 1st as the first official National Freedom Day in the United States.

Significance Of National Freedom Day

National Freedom Day marks the culmination of National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month. The main purpose behind celebrating this day is to promote harmony, peace, good feeling, and equal opportunity among all the citizens, as the United States is a nation that is dedicated to the ideal freedom. February 2022 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events: Vasant Panchami, Valentine’s Day, Chinese New Year; Know All Important Dates and List of Indian Bank Holidays for the Month.

How To Celebrate National Freedom Day?

One can observe the National day for Freedom by sharing their opinions and viewpoints on the term freedom and diving into the history of civil wars. On this day, people often visit museums to watch display pieces inspired by the 13th amendment and attend different National Freedom Day ceremonies. The day is celebrated by many towns and cities by hosting festivals. Some citizens reflect privately on the freedoms that the United States honours and appreciate the goodwill of the country

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 01, 2022 10:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).