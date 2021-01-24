Happy National Girl Child Day 2021! National Girl Child Day is celebrated every year on 24 January in India with the purpose to celebrate females. The aim of National Girl Child Day is to launch various campaigns to eradicate discrimination against girls in the country and to make them aware of their rights. In 2008, the Ministry of Women and Child Development, Government of India started celebrating National Girl Child Day. You can share these newest HD greetings of National Girl Child Day 2021, and upload them on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, and Telegram as well.

In a country where females are given the status of goddesses, it is important that their rights are preserved and fight discrimination against them. Whether it is their right to education, security or honour, today, daughters and women are moving forward step by step and this day celebrates that. If you want to do your part in spreading awareness, we have for you National Girl Child Day 2021 messages, Happy National Girl Child Day 2021 wishes, Girl Child Day 2021 images, National Girl Child Day messages for WhatsApp, National Girl Child Day WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures

Various programs are organized all over the country on the occasion of National Girl Child Day. Awareness campaigns on issues like safety, education, sex ratio, the health of girls etc. are prioritised. We must all stand up for women facing gender discrimination. So go ahead and share some National Girl Child Day wishes, National Girl Child Day greetings, Happy National Girl Child Day images, National Girl Child Day 2021 messages, National Girl Child Day 2021 in India information, National Girl Child Day 2021 HD images, National Girl Child Day GIFs, Happy National Girl Child Day 2021 greetings that you can download from below:

Happy National Girl Child Day 2021 Greetings

WhatsApp Messages: Jis Beti Ko Aaj Bachaoge, Kal Paaloge Aur Padhaoge, Wahi Bhudape Mein Jaa Kar Tumhara Sahara Banegi.

Happy National Girl Child Day 2021 Greetings

WhatsApp Messages: Humara Pehla Kartavya Beti Ko Bachana Hai Aur Humara Dusra Kartavya Beti Ko Padhana Hai, Usko Atma- Nirbhar Banana Hai.

Happy National Girl Child Day 2021 Greetings

WhatsApp Messages: Beti Mein Wo Kshamta Toh Hai Hi Jo Ki Ek Bete Mein Hoti Hai Aur Usmein Wo Mamta, Pyaar Aur Apnapan Bhi Hai Jo Aaj Kal Beton Mein Nahi Hai.

Happy National Girl Child Day 2021 Greetings

WhatsApp Messages: Jab Hum Ek Beti Ko Shikshit Karte Hain Toh Hum Ek Parivar Ko Shikshit Karte Hain. Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao!

National Girl Child Day GIF

National Girl Child Day 2021 GIF

National Girl Child Day GIF To Share Online

National Girl Child Day GIF

Download National Girl Child Day WhatsApp Stickers Online

You can download Happy National Girl Child Day 2021 WhatsApp Stickers online from the Play Store app. You can download Happy National Girl Child Day greetings, wishes, images, quotes and messages to share on the day. HERE is the link to download National Girl Child Day stickers for WhatsApp from the Play Store app.

People love to share motivating Happy National Girl Child Day 2021 messages in Hindi, National Girl Child Day WhatsApp Stickers, National Girl Child Day 2021 wishes on Rashtriya Balika Diwas images. You can do your part and share these amazing photos online or via different messaging apps.

