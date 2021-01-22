National Girl Child Day 2021 is on January 24. Each year, the day is marked for spreading awareness among people about all the inequalities girls face in Indian society. Various campaigns and programs, including awareness campaigns on saving the girl child, child sex ratios, and more are organised. However, this year, things will be different and online campaigns are encouraged more, keeping the COVID-19 pandemic in mind. On National Girl Child Day 2021, participate in creating awareness by sharing wishes, HD images, girl power quotes, photos and more through WhatsApp, Signal, Facebook, Telegram and other social media and online messaging applications.

In 2008, the Ministry of Women and Child Development and Government of India initiated the observation of National Girl Child Day. The day was intended to create awareness about the issues, young girls in the society face, the importance of educating them, taking care of their health and many more to provide them with a secured future. A theme is decided each year to commemorate the day. Check out these National Girl Child Day 2021 wishes, and HD images. These greetings, girl power quotes and messages are perfect for sending through WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal and Facebook messengers.

National Girl Child Day 2021 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This World Become a Safer and Happier Place for Girl Child To Live Happily. Warm Wishes on National Girl Child Day.

National Girl Child Day 2021 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Occasion of National Girl Child Day Reminds Each One of Us That Girl Child Still Needs Our Attention and Extra Care. Warm Wishes On This Day.

National Girl Child Day 2021 Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: An Educated Woman Has the Power To Educate the Whole Family. Empower the Girl Child! Happy National Girl Child Day.

National Girl Child Day 2021 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: National Girl Child Day Reminds Us That It Is Our Responsibility To Give Our Girls the Importance They Deserve and Work Together for Their Happier Lives. Happy Girl’s Child Day!

National Girl Child Day 2021 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Don’t Kill the Girl Child in the Womb Because Only She Has the Magical Power To Have the Country Bloom. Happy National Girl Child Day!

How to Download WhatsApp Stickers?

WhatsApp is known for its amazing collection of stickers that can be used to commemorate significant days. Android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE to download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers. Create awareness to all the challenges young girls are facing and let us all work together to shun the inequalities and make the world a much better place to live.

