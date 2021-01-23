Happy National Girl Child Day! Ministry of Women and Child Development and Government of India initiated the observation in 2008 and every year in India on January Rashtriya Balika Diwas is celebrated. The purpose of celebrating this day is to make people aware of discrimination against females in the country. Since 2008, this day has been celebrated all over the country. On this occasion, girl campaigns are held in the country and every effort is made to provide a clean and safe environment for girls and improve the sex ratio. On this occasion, we bring you a collection of National Girl Child Day 2021 messages, Happy National Girl Child Day 2021 wishes, Girl Child Day 2021 images, National Girl Child Day messages for WhatsApp, National Girl Child Day WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures to increase awareness on these pertaining topics.

The Beti Bachao Beti Padhao was launched in 2015 with the aim of empowering girl children. Through the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' campaign, many important issues related to girls and women are raised. Many inhuman practices towards females such as feticide are now reduced. These campaigns are aimed to help change the mindset of the people, especially in rural areas. There has been a lot of awareness about the education of girls. These campaigns have had a great impact on the mentality of the people of the society.

Now people are starting to give girls equal respect just as boys. So today as for wishes and images that one would need to share on the day, you can do so by downloading them for free available below. If you are looking for National Girl Child Day wishes, National Girl Child Day greetings, Happy National Girl Child Day images, National Girl Child Day 2021 messages, National Girl Child Day 2021 in India information, National Girl Child Day 2021 HD images, National Girl Child Day GIFs, Happy National Girl Child Day 2021 greetings, inspirational quotes for National Girl Child Day and a lot more, you will find it all here:

National Girl Child Day 2021 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: GIRL Means Gift in Real Life

National Girl Child Day 2021 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Little Girls Are Heavens Flowers

National Girl Child Day 2021 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: No Girl – So, No Mother – Ultimately No Life

National Girl Child Day 2021 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Daughter Is a Daughter for Life

National Girl Child Day 2021 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Joy at Every Stage, Welcome the Baby Girl

National Girl Child Day 2021 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Don’t Be Cold, Girls Are Worth More Than Gold!

Download National Girl Child Day 2021 WhatsApp Stickers Online

Make your message more interesting. Check out how you can download National Girl Child Day stickers for WhatsApp online from the Play Store app. There are inspirational quotes, powerful and motivating WhatsApp Stickers greetings to celebrate girl child around the world. HERE is the Play Store app link to download Girl Child Day WhatsApp Stickers.

On the occasion of National Girl Child Day, different types of campaigns are conducted around the country on issues like safety, education, sex ratio and the health of girls. People are made aware through social media and also via banners and street campaigns. Not only in the village, but women also have to face gender discrimination in major urban areas and work places therefore it is important to understand and shun sexism altogether.

