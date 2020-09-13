National Grandparents Day is annually celebrated in the United States of America on the first Sunday after Labor Day. This year this event will be observed on September 13, 2020. Just like mother's day and father's day we have a whole day dedicated to our grandparents. Each one of us has sweet fond memories related to our grandparents. Grandparents and children have a special connection that is proven to make both grandparents live longer and also make children more emotionally resilient. On the occasion of National Grandparents Day 2020, we will share with you HD images, wallpapers, wishes, WhatsApp stickers, Facebook greetings and SMS to honour your grandfathers and grandmothers. National Grandparents Day 2020 Date And Significance: Know The History And Celebrations of the Observance That Honours Grandmothers & Grandfathers.

National Grandparents Day celebration history dates back to the year 1977. In February 1977, Senator Randolph along with other senators introduced a joint resolution to the senate requesting the president to assign the first Sunday of September after Labor Day of each year as 'National Grandparents Day. On August 3, 1978, then-President Jimmy Carter signed the proclamation and from then onwards National Grandparents Day is celebrated every year in the United States of America.

On National Grandparents Day spend quality time with your grandmothers and grandfathers by taking a walk with them or simply have a quality conversation with them. You can even bring a smile on their face by giving them a sweet gift or arrange for a surprise. Those of you who will not be able to meet their grandparents on this day can do a free download of wishes, HD images, wallpapers, GIF and stickers which is available below to send it out to your grandmothers and grandfathers.

National Grandparents Day wishes

Message Reads: Happy Grandparents Day 2020 to The Best Grandparents in the World!

National Grandparents Day wallpapers

Message Reads: Happy Grandparents Day, Granny and Grandpa I Love You!

National Grandparents Day wallpapers

Message Reads: Happy Grandparents Day 2020 to My Favourite Members of The Family!

National Grandparents Day HD images

Message Reads:

National Grandparents Day GIF

National Grandparents Day 2020 Whats App Stickers

Get creative this National Grandparents Day 2020 by downloading amazing WhatsApp stickers for your grandmothers and grandfathers from here. We wish all grandparents in the United States a very Happy Grandparents Day.

