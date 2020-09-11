National Grandparents Day is a national holiday that is celebrated on the first Sunday after Labor Day. National Grandparents Day 2020 falls on September 13. The day is to honour our grandparents and takeout a special moment to appreciate the presence of grandfathers and grandmothers in our lives. The day celebrates them for bringing some much joy, understanding and wisdom into our lives. As we celebrate National Grandparents Day 2020, we bring you the significance, history and celebrations related to the observance. World Senior Citizen's Day 2020 Quotes: Thoughtful Sayings to Send Elders of the Society on The Observance For Their Well-Being.

National Grandparents Day History

According to stories, the roots of Grandparents Day go back to 1956 when a West Virginia mother named Marian McQuade's efforts led to the organising of the day. She was helping to organise a community celebration for those over 80, when she became aware of the many nursing home residents who were forgotten by their families. She wanted a holiday to be in place to bring attention to these forgotten and to honour all grandparents. McQuade raised awareness about senior citizens throughout the 1970s. WhatsApp Messages, GIF Images, SMS, Quotes and Greetings to Send Senior Citizens.

In 1973, West Virginia became the first state to have such a day. Following which, in 1978, President Jimmy Carter declared the first Sunday after Labor Day to be National Grandparents Day. Each year, the president issues a proclamation to keep the tradition going. Grandparents Day has both an official flower and song which was chosen by the National Grandparents Day Council. The official flower is the forget-me-not. The official song is Johnny Prill’s “A Song for Grandma and Grandpa.”

National Grandparents Day Celebrations

People celebrate National Grandparents Day by organising various events. They bring them greeting cards and flowers as a token of their love. Grandchildren also shower them with gifts as an acknowledgement of their presence and thank them for all that they have done. It is a day to spend quality time with family and to be with them. We wish all grandparents out there a Happy National Grandparents Day!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 11, 2020 05:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).