National Handloom Day 2020 Latest Images: It will be the 6th anniversary of National Handloom Day this year, on August 7, i.e. Friday. The day is celebrated to commemorate the contribution of the handloom community to the socio-economic development of the country. The national event aims to promote the awareness towards the handloom artists and weavers, who contribute considerably in nation’s growth. People observe the occasion by sending popular National Handloom Day pictures and wallpapers to celebrate this day. If you are searching for the latest National Handloom Day 2020 images and HD wallpapers, then explore no further, as we have it covered for you. National Handloom Day 2020 Wishes and HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages, Quotes and GIF Greetings to Celebrate the Day.

You can share these newest National Handloom Day 2020 HD pictures and wallpapers to your loved ones via WhatsApp messages, Facebook statuses, Instagram posts, Snapchat, Telegram messages, and Hike messages as well. Sharing these inspiring National Handloom Day greetings with your friends, family, relatives and other people would be quite a gesture of support for the stakeholders of the handloom industry. National Handloom Day 2020 Date: Know History and Significance of the Day That Honours Handloom Weavers in India.

People can send across these inspiring National Handloom Day 2020 wallpapers and HD images via picture messages as well. If you are searching for the Handloom Day GIFs and videos, then you can save these motivating National Handloom Day HD pictures. Then, use an app to convert them and then you can share your National Handloom Day 2020 media files on Roposso, Chingari, and Instagram Reels as well. Another method is to use WhatsApp Stickers and Hike Stickers and share them on respective platforms.

If you are searching for the top-trending National Handloom Day 2020 images and wallpapers, then you have arrived at the right place. We at LatestLY, bring you some of the most amazing and popular Handloom Day 2020 wallpapers and pictures, which you will enjoy sharing with your loved ones.

National Handloom Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You Very Happy National Handloom Day 2020!

National Handloom Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You Very Happy National Handloom Day 2020!

National Handloom Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You Very Happy National Handloom Day 2020!

National Handloom Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You Very Happy National Handloom Day 2020!

National Handloom Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You Very Happy National Handloom Day 2020!

The first instance of National Handloom Day took place way back in 2015 when PM Narendra Modi-led government announced its observance. The date, i.e. August 7, was chosen because on this day in history, in 1905, the Swadeshi Movement was launched. It is to commemorate this historic event, the Centre declared August 7 as National Handloom Day.

We at LatestLY, wish you all a very ‘Happy National Handloom Day 2020’. We hope you would contribute your bit in promoting the cause and community of the handloom industry. Do share these latest National Handloom Day 2020 images and wallpapers with your loved ones this day; it would be a great gesture.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 07, 2020 10:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).