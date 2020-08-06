Every year, the National Handloom Day is observed on August 7. The special day honours the handloom weavers and also highlights the handloom industry in the country. In India, the special day seeks make people aware about the contribution of handloom to the socioeconomic development of India. The day aims to increase income of the handloom weavers. A 'handloom' is a loom used to weave fabric without having to use any electricity. Based on their structure and working method, the looms are classified into primitive looms, pit looms, frame looms and semi-automatic looms. This year, India will mark the 6th National Handloom Day on August 7, 2020 across the country under the coordination of the Ministry of Textiles.

National Handloom Day History

On August 7, 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the first National Handloom Day at the University of Madras' Centenary Hall in Chennai. The Government had declared August 7 as the National Handloom Day since then with the objective of generating awareness about the importance of the handloom industry. The day, August 7 was chosen as the National Handloom Day to commemorate the Swadeshi Movement that was launched on this day in 1905 in Calcutta Town Hall. The Swadeshi Movement back then was launched to protest against the partition of Bengal by the British Government.

National Handloom Day Significance

The handloom sector in India have emerged as the largest cottage industry over the years. Handloom weavers have been creating products using natural fibres such as cotton, silk and wool. The main objective of holding the National Handloom Day is to highlight the contribution of handloom to the socioeconomic development of India. On every National Handloom Day, workshops are being held for sharing information about work opportunities to weavers. Exhibitions, workshops and panel discussions are also held, however, this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, such events will not be held.

On National Handloom Day 2020, let us all unite and support the handloom weavers in the country and encourage everyone to buy the handloom products.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 06, 2020 08:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).