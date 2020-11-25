National Milk Day 2020 is on November 26. In India, the day highlights the importance of dairy in everyone’s life. National Milk Day is dedicated to honouring Dr Verghese Kurien, who is considered to be the father of the country’s White Revolution. On this day, various events and programmes are organised in order to discuss the contributions made by Dr Verghese in order to help the country become self-sufficient. Milk is a staple part of the Indian diet, and there is a lot to know about National Milk Day. In this article, we will look at National Milk Day 2020 date, history, significance and importance of observing the day to honour the Milkman of India, Dr Verghese Kurien.

National Milk Day 2020 Date

It is worth noting that one should not confuse between National Milk Day and World Milk Day. Both are two different events, observed on different dates. The Indian Dairy Association (IDA) in 2014 came up with the initiative to celebrate National Milk Day for the first time. The first National Milk Day was observed on November 26, 2014, in which various milk producers from 22 states across the country participated.

National Milk Day: History, Significance and Celebrations

Dr Verghese worked towards making the country have its own production centres of milk. His support was crucial in making the Amul girl ad campaign, which remains the longest-running campaigns in decades. He was known as the ‘Father of the White Revolution’ in India and was a social entrepreneur whose ‘billion-litre idea’ Operation Flood, made dairy farming India’s largest self-sustaining industry. Dr Verghese’s idea also initiated the largest rural employment sector, providing a third of all rural income. It made India, the world’s largest milk producer, doubled the milk available for each person and increased the milk output.

His significant contribution in the field of dairy is remarkable, and that is why observing National Milk Day on his birth anniversary is considered so essential. The health benefits are noted among nutritionists on this day, and more plans as to how we can increase the milk-producing industry in the country are discussed.

