National Milk Day is annually observed on November 26 in India. The country which is the largest producer of milk, celebrates this day to highlight the importance of milk in everyone’s life. It is worth noting that National Milk Day and World Milk Day are two different events, observed on different dates with different significance. Established by the Food and Agricultural Organisation in 2014, National Milk Day in India is dedicated to honouring Dr Verghese Kurien, who is considered to be the father of India’s White Revolution. In this article, we will answer the frequently asked questions (FAQs) related to National Milk Day, you must know.

Why is National Milk Day Celebrated?

National Milk Day is observed on November 26 in India, and it was established by the Food and Agricultural Organisation in 2014. The day is dedicated to honour Dr Verghese Kurien, who is considered to be the father of India’s White Revolution. November 26 is also his birth anniversary, which is why this day is even more important as it also highlights his contribution to the country’s dairy farming and production.

When is World Milk Day Celebrated?

The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) selected June 1 in 2001 as World Milk Day, which celebrates the contributions of the dairy sector to sustainability, economic development, livelihoods and nutrition.

When Was the First National Milk Day Celebrated?

The Indian Dairy Association (IDA) in 2014, took the initiative to celebrate this day for the first time. The first National Milk Day was observed on November 26, 2014, in which various milk producers from 22 states participated.

Who is Known as the Milkman of India?

Kerala-born, Dr Verghese Kurien is known as the ‘Milkman of India’ and the father of the 1970s White Revolution. He came with the one billion litre idea of turning a milk-guzzling country into world’s top dairy producer.

These are some of the top-searched queries related to National Milk Day. The dairy which is one of the healthiest drinks in the world and packed with nutrients had so many interesting facts attached to it. We hope that you found the above FAQs informative as you observe National Milk Day 2020!

