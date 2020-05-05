National Nurses Week HD Images & Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Wish Happy Nurses' Day 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings

National Nurses Day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

National Nurses Day is annually observed on May 6 in the United States to commemorate the hard work of nurses. National Nurses Day also marks the beginning of National Nurses Week which ends on May 12. The American Nurses Association (ANA), has chosen the theme for National Nurses Day 2020 (US) which is, 'Nurses: A Voice to Lead'. Meanwhile, you are on the right page if you are looking for free downloading of National Nurses Day 2020 (US) HD images and wallpapers. We will also help you with WhatsApp stickers, GIFS, greetings and text messages to wish Happy National Nurses Day 2020. National Nurses Day (US) 2020 Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, SMS And Messages to Thank Medics For Their Selfless Work.

The world is hit by coronavirus pandemic in which nurses are one of the important frontliners. National Nurses Day 2020 is indeed a perfect day to honour the hard work of nurses who fall under the category of COVID-19 warriors. National Nurses Week ends on May 12 which is the birthday of Florence Nightingale. She was a celebrated English, social reformer, statistician, and the founder of modern nursing. Nightingale became well-known while taking care of the wounded soldiers during the Crimean War. She was often referred to as 'The Lady with the Lamp' because of her habit of making rounds at night.

Usually many seminars, events are held across the United States to honour the work of nurses, however this year due to coronavirus situation, the celebration will be restricted to only social media platforms. You can become play your part to appreciate the work of nurses by spreading across motivational images of Happy Nurse Day 2020. This can simply be done by downloading National Nurses Day 2020 HD images, wallpapers, GIFs and WhatsApp stickers from below.

