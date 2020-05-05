National Nurses Day (US) 2020 Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, SMS And Messages to Thank Medics For Their Selfless Work

Happy Nurses Day Wishes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

National Nurses Day is celebrated annually on May 6 to raise awareness about the important role of nurses in society. The day marks the beginning of National Nurses Week, which ends on May 12, the birthday of Florence Nightingale. She was a celebrated English, social reformer, statistician, and the founder of modern nursing. Every year, various celebrations and workshops are held to observe the day, however, this year due to coronavirus lockdown, events have been curtailed. National Nurses Day was first observed in the United States in October 1954 to mark the 100th anniversary of Nightingale’s pioneering work in Crimea. As we observe National Nurses Day 2020, we bring to you WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, SMS and messages to send to medics on the day. The list also includes text messages, wishes National Nurses Day HD images and wallpapers thanking them for their work. Thank You Messages & Positive Quotes For Coronavirus Helpers and Healthcare Workers! HD Images & Inspirational Words to Express Gratitude to Heroes Fighting COVID-19.

During the current times of coronavirus outbreak, the services of nurses and doctors have been highly commended by people across countries. The work of frontliners is beyond comparison and we can't thank them enough for the contributions towards the welfare of the society. Here are wishes and messages thanking nurses for their work. Stay Strong During Coronavirus Outbreak! Positive Quotes & Uplifting Messages You Can Share to Drive the Isolation Blues Away.

National Nurses Day WhatsApp Message: Sending Warm Wishes on Nurse Day to the Most Amazing Nurse in the World. You Are Truly Making This World a Better Place to Live In by Offering Your Services. You Are a Role Model for All of Us to Be Kind to Patients and Be Ready to Help Them. Happy Nurses Day!

National Nurses Day WhatsApp Message: A Nurse Gives Comfort, Care and Attention to Others When They Are in the Most Sensitive Condition. You Make the Most Wonderful Nurse. Wishing You a Very Happy Nurses Day.

