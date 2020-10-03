Every year, October 3 is celebrated as National Techies Day in the United States. An initiative focused on motivating more and more young adults to turn to technology as a career avenue, National Techie Day celebrations have gained immense importance in recent times. People often share Happy National Techies Day 2020 wishes and messages, Techies Day WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with each other. People working in the tech industry, as well as career counsellors, take this opportunity to highlight what a career in tech looks like, who it can benefit and answer other questions that students have on this subject.

The celebration of National Techies Day was started after a 2012 Engine Advocacy report highlighted that the tech industry will continue to grow with every high tech-job creating four more jobs. While the fear of lack of jobs looms over carious industries as machine and AI makes various profiles redundant, the tech industry is expected to grow tremendously. According to the reports, by 2030 the technology sector will continue to grow while other job sectors may decline.

National Techies Day 2020 celebration is sure to be filled with various online drives and campaigns to help people understand all the job opportunities that they can prepare for. Here are some Happy National Techies Day 2020 wishes and messages, Techies Day WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can share to celebrate this day.

The celebration of National Techies Day falls under the month-long celebration of National Cyber Security Awareness Month. The history of day and the lack of people with technical skills in the US is also highlighted on this day. This celebration was, in fact, started by Techies.com and CNT Networks in America after the vast gap between the tech skills that were required by employers vs what people actually possessed. Here is wishing everyone a Happy National World Techie Day 2020.

