Sharadiya Navratri 2020 will begin in just a few days and as preparations for the arrival of Maa Durga are underway, you might want start collecting puja samagri for the most important ritual, Ghatasthapana aka Kalash Sthapana. Different forms of the Mother Goddess are worshipped for nine days of Navratri. October 17 is the first day of Navratri and Kalash aka the holy urn will be established on Pratipada Tithi it will be followed by Maa Durga worship, aarti, chanting and fasting for nine days. Various types of worship ingredients aka samagri and offerings are given to the Goddess on Navratri. Every worship material used in the worship holds immense importance. Here are is the shubh muhurat and the Ghatasthapana puja samagri for Sharadiya Navratri.

Shardiya Navratri 2020 Ghatasthapana Shubh Muhurat (Holy Timings):

Ashwina Ghatasthapana on Saturday, October 17, 2020 | Muhurat - 06:23 AM to 10:12 AM (03 Hours 49 Mins)

Ghatasthapana Abhijit Muhurat - 11:43 AM to 12:29 PM (00 Hours 46 Mins)

Ghatasthapana Muhurta falls on Pratipada Tithi and during prohibited Chitra Nakshatra

Pratipada Tithi Begins - 01:00 AM on Oct 17, 2020

Pratipada Tithi Ends - 09:08 PM on Oct 17, 2020

Chitra Nakshatra Begins - 02:58 PM on Oct 16, 2020

Chitra Nakshatra Ends - 11:52 AM on Oct 17, 2020

(As per drikpanchang.com)

Importance of Kalash Sthapana (Installation)

In Hinduism, Kalash Sthapana holds special significance during Navaratri or any other religious ritual for that matter. The Kalash is established on the first day of Navratri of Chaitra and Ashwin month i.e. Pratipada. In the scriptures, the Kalash is considered a symbol of happiness, prosperity, opulence and auspicious occurrences. Therefore, while worshipping Maa Durga on Navratri, the Kalash should be set up in front of the statue/photo of Maa Durga.

Essential Puja Samagri For Day 1 Kalash Sthapna For Navratri

The idol of the Maa Durga, desi Ghee, a piece of red clothing, makeup accessories(solah shringar), incense sticks, kumkum, flowers and garlands, paan leaves, betel nut(supari), clove-cardamom, betashe (sugar cakes), camphor, fruits, sweets, kalava, dry fruits etc, red chunari,clay lamps, chowki, kalash, coconut, rice, kumkum, etc.

Here Are the Most Important Kalash Sthapna Ingredients, Without Which Puja Is Incomplete:

Jwar/Jau(Barley)

Jau is sown in front of maa Durga underneath the Kalash outpost on the first day of Navratri. Sowing barley on Navratri is considered very auspicious as it is said to be the first crop at the beginning of creation. It is also believed that barley's growth predicts future events. If the barley grows fast and healthy it means that happiness and prosperity will prevail in your house.

Toran(Flower Garland) on Every Important Door Of The House

In the joy of the arrival of Mother in Navratri and to welcome her, the entrance of each door is decorated with mango or Ashoka leaves. Since the Vedic period, it is a tradition to place the toran at the main door of the house during any auspicious work or rituals of worship. It is believed that it brings in positive energy.

Akhand Diya For Nine days

No religious ritual can be complete without a lit clay lamp. Pure desi ghee is used to light the clay lamp and it is said to shoo away all the negativity. It is considered auspicious that the lamp is lit continuously for 9 days and nights.

Red Hibiscus Flower

Goddess Durga loves red Gudahal flowers very much. Therefore to seek her blessings you must offer maa Durga her favourite flower.

Coconut For Kalash

Coconut is used in the Hindu religion to begin any sacred or auspicious work. It is believed that coconut is the abode of Lord Vishnu and Mother Lakshmi. Coconut wrapped red cloth in placed in the Kalash on Navratri.

Happy Navaratri. It is important to remember that while these are important rituals and ingredients it is your will to worship that matters the most. You must clean-heartedly do good service to seek blessings from maa Durga.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 12, 2020 08:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).