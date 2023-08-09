Mumbai Police recently announced that it will observe 'No Honking Day' on August 9 and August 16 in the city. Mumbai Police will also take action against riders for unnecessarily honking on the given dates. "Honking significantly contributes to noise pollution and health problems [sic]," Mumbai Traffic Police wrote while sharing the press release announcing 'No Honking Day' in the city. Mumbai Traffic Police to Observe No Honking Day on August 9 and 16 to Curb Unnecessary Honking and Reduce Noise Pollution.

Mumbai will observe No Honking Day on Wednesday, August 9 and August 16 to reduce the growing trend of unnecessary honking. "Unnecessary honking causes noise pollution in the environment

and also adversely affects human health. Traffic Control Branch,

Mumbai has decided to observe No Honking Day on Wednesday

9th August 2023 and 16th August 2023 to curb the trend of honking

among motorists [sic]," Mumbai Traffic Police wrote in their press note.

Mumbai Police are observing No Honking Day to curb the trend of honking among motorists. Unnecessary honking affects human health and can cause severe noise pollution. The day is being followed to spread awareness about the issue of noise pollution caused by continuous and unnecessary honking by riders in the city. Traffic Control Branch, Mumbai appealed to all the drivers and riders in Mumbai city, except ambulances, fire brigades and other vehicles on emergency duties, not to honk the horns of their cars on August 9, 2023, and August 16, 2023, and on other days as well. Motherhood In Khaki! Mumbai Police Take Care of Newborn Born to a Mentally Unstable Woman (See Pics).

Penalty For Unnecessary Honking

As per the guidelines of Mumbai Traffic Police, motorists are advised to ensure that the horns and silencers of their vehicles are as per the guidelines laid down in Rule No. 119 and 120 of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules of 1989, respectively. Action will be taken against those honking unnecessarily under section 194 (F) MV Act. Also, action will be taken against those who have modified silencers/exhaust pipes of their two or four-wheelers violating norms under section 198 of the MV Act.

