In a remarkable incident, the staff of Kurla police station in Mumbai cared for a newborn baby born to a mentally unstable woman for 45 days. The Mumbai Police on Thursday shared the news on Twitter now X, along with the photos. In the social media post, the Mumbai Police said that they were informed about a mentally unstable woman delivering a baby on the footpath at LBS Marg, following which staff of Kurla police station reached there and took the woman to the hospital. As the woman could not take care of the baby, the staff at Kurla police station took utmost care of the newborn for 45 days. The officials further named the baby, and after completing the procedure, the mother was admitted to the Thane Psychiatric Hospital while the newborn was admitted to the Vatsalya Center at Kanjurmarg. Kids Saved From Drowning at Juhu Beach Video: Mumbai Police Constable Vishnu Bhaurao Bele Safely Rescues Two Children From Getting Drowned at Sea in Juhu Koliwada.

Motherhood In Khaki!

