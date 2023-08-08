The Traffic Control Branch of the Mumbai Police has made a substantial effort to address the problem of noise pollution and its negative impact on public health. In an effort to reduce the usage of unnecessary use of vehicle horns, they have declared 'No Honking Day' on August 9 and 16. The police are requesting that drivers support this campaign by not blowing their horns, since noise pollution is harmful to both the environment and human health. No Honking Day: Mumbai To Observe on ‘No Honking Day’ June 14 To Curb Noise Pollution.

Mumbai Traffic Police to Observe No Honking Day

Mumbai will be observing No Honking Day on 9th August (Wednesday) & 16th August in an attempt to reduce the growing trend of unnecessary honking. Honking significantly contributes to noise pollution and health problems. #NoHonkingDay#HornFreeMumbai pic.twitter.com/T70NS4VeBq — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) August 8, 2023

