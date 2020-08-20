Onam, the harvest festival of Kerala is celebrated with great pomp and fervour among Malayalees. The day is observed by following varying customs and traditions. Malayalee diaspora present across the world observe the day in grandeur. According to the Malayali Hindu calendar, Onam falls in Chingam month, the festival falls on 22nd Nakshatra Thiruvonam. It marks the beginning of the Malayalam year, called Kolla Varsham. Some of the important elements of the festival include the traditional feast on the banana leaf, folk dances, pookalam (flower arrangements), boat races and games among others. It is a ten-day festival with each day having its own importance. Onam 2020 begins on Atham, and ends on the tenth day, known as Thiru Onam or Thiruvonam. This year, Onam will be celebrated from Saturday, August 22 onwards and Thiruvonam falls on August 31. Onam 2020 Pookalam Designs: New Rangoli Patterns and Beautiful Floral Designs to Decorate Home on Thiruvonam (View Images and Tutorial Videos)

Onam Mythological Stories And Significance

Onam is celebrated to honour the demon King Mahabali, who is believed to return to Kerala during Onam. According to mythology, the King comes back to his land every year on the first day of Chingam to meet his subjects. As per Vaishnava stories, King Mahabali defeated the Gods in a battle and began ruling over all three worlds. His subjects on Earth were very happy as the land had everything for their needs. Envied by the growing power of King Mahabali, Gods approached Lord Vishnu for help. Then Lord Vishnu took the fifth avatar, the form of Brahmin dwarf Vamana and visited King Mahabali.

King Mahavali asked Vamana what he wished for to which Vamana said "three pieces of land". When Mahabali granted his wish he began growing in size. With the first step, he covered the land and water, he set another foot on the sky and now to place his third-foot, Mahabali offered himself. Vamana trampled Mahabali down to Pathala (hell) but was pleased by his devotion. He offered him a boon to visit his land and meet his people every year. The visit of King Mahabali marks the festival of Onam.

Onasadhya

Sadhya, the traditional banquet of Kerala is a meal served on a banana leaf with around 29 dishes including sweets. From rice, sambhar, pachadi, banana chips to the savoury payasam, the meal is a big feast.

Boat Race

The traditional snake boat race is an important event of Onam. Vachipaatu or the boat song is sung during the boat race to entertain the crowd and encourage the canoers to win the race. It often happens days after Onam celebrations. Onam Kit 2020: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Announces Free Grocery Kits to 88 Lakh Ration Cardholders During Onam.

Pookalam

On the days of Onam, Malayalees make flower arrangements in varying shapes and designs. It is an integral part of the festival. Some of the commonly used flowers in it include marigold, roses, lotus, jasmine, lilies and others.

Some of the folk art forms, dances and games played on Onam are Tiger dances called Pulikali, tug of war, Mask dance or Kummattikali, Onathallu or martial arts, Onavillu/music, Onapottan and other fun activities. While these are the important elements of the festival, most celebrations have been curtailed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

