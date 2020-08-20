The festival of Onam is here! The festival is celebrated with great pomp and enthusiasm in South India, especially in Kerala. Onam 2020 will begin on August 22 and end on September 2. Onam is the harvest festival that celebrates good crop yield. Onam festival is closely related to farming and farmers who worship Shravan Devta and Pushpadevi for the safety and good yield of their crops. The joy of harvesting is said to bring in new hope and confidence and people celebrate the festival grandly with Onam Sadhya and making Pooklam aka Rangoli at home. Beautiful Pookalam arrangements are made of flowers to celebrate Onam.

However, the most beautiful part of the celebration has to be the Pookalam Malayalis make in front of their houses or the courtyard during Onam. They don't just make the house look beautiful but also makes it smell sweet. Pookalam is very much like rangolis, except they are made using flowers and petals. It is believed that King Mahabali visits his subjects on Onam and these elaborate designs are made to welcome him. Devotees create extravagant to simple and colourful Onam Pookalam and they look extremely mesmerising.

One can make these beautiful floral arrangements in many creative ways. You can try the quick and simple Onam Pookalam designs in under 5-minutes or go for creating intricate Onapookkalams that take hours! Let us introduce you to the some amazing Onam Pookalam tutorial videos ranging from Onapookalam designs for beginners to intricate Onam Pookalam drawings. Easy Pookalam Designs for Onam 2019: Simple Floral Rangoli Designs & Patterns to Decorate Home on Thiru Onam (View Images and Videos).

Such Symmetry

Dance Pookalam Design Tutorial:

Beautiful

Huge Onam Pookalam

Mesmerising

For those who do not know, there is a mythological belief behind celebrating Onam that includes a story of Asura king named Mahabali in Kerala. Onam festival is celebrated in his honour. But when it comes to the Thiruvonam celebration nothing can be compared to the amazing nine+ course meal of Onam Sadya that people prepare and relish at this auspicious time!

