Thiruvananthapuram, August 12: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday announced that the distribution of free Onam grocery kits will start on Thursday, August 13. The Onam kill will consist of 11 grocery items and will benefit about 88 lakh ration card holders in Kerala, as a gift from the government.

CM Vijayan said, “The work of preparing the kits is underway at 2,000 packing centres with the help of volunteers, who check the quality and weight. This will help us to overcome the difficulties and delay encountered in the delivery of goods in the wake of the recent floods. The State Civil Supplies Department, Supplyco will pack the kits and deliver them to the ration shops.”

The Chief Minister said that the kit consists of products worth Rs 500. On August 13, 14, and 16, the Onam kits will be distributed to yellow Ration cardholders (Antyodaya category). The pink cardholders (priority category) will get kits on August 19, 20, 21 and 22.

Kits will also be distributed to blue and white cardholders before Onam. The kits will be available to cardholders from the same ration shops from where they brought the ration in July. Additionally, from August 21, Oman markets will set up at all district headquarters for a period of 10 days.

