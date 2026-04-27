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Festivals & Events Festivals & Events Mohini Ekadashi 2026: Date, Parana Timing, Vrat Katha, Puja Vidhi and Rules for Lord Vishnu’s Blessings Mohini Ekadashi 2026 is a highly sacred fasting day dedicated to Lord Vishnu and holds deep spiritual significance in Hindu tradition. Observed during the Shukla Paksha of the Vaishakha month, this Ekadashi is believed to cleanse past sins, promote inner peace, and guide devotees toward spiritual growth. In 2026, Mohini Ekadashi falls on Monday, April 27, making it an especially auspicious occasion for devotees seeking divine blessings.

Mohini Ekadashi 2026 is a highly sacred fasting day dedicated to Lord Vishnu and holds deep spiritual significance in Hindu tradition. Observed during the Shukla Paksha of the Vaishakha month, this Ekadashi is believed to cleanse past sins, promote inner peace, and guide devotees toward spiritual growth. In 2026, Mohini Ekadashi falls on Monday, April 27, making it an especially auspicious occasion for devotees seeking divine blessings.

The day is associated with Lord Vishnu’s Mohini avatar, symbolising the triumph of truth over illusion. Devotees observe this vrat with devotion and discipline, believing that sincere prayers and fasting on this day can help attain moksha and free one from the cycle of birth and death.

Mohini Ekadashi 2026 Date and Parana Time

According to the Hindu calendar, the Ekadashi Tithi begins at 6:06 PM on April 26, 2026, and ends at 6:15 PM on April 27, 2026. The fast is observed on April 27.

Parana, or breaking the fast, should be done on April 28 between 05:43 AM and 08:21 AM. Devotees must complete Parana within the Dwadashi Tithi, which ends at 6:51 PM. It is advised to avoid breaking the fast during Hari Vasara, considered an inauspicious period for Parana. Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Balidan Din 2026 Messages In Marathi: Share HD Image and Quotes To Pay Tribute To The Brave Maratha Warrior.

Significance of Mohini Ekadashi

Mohini Ekadashi is considered one of the most powerful days for spiritual purification. Observing this vrat is believed to remove past sins, calm the mind, and bring positivity into life. Devotees worship Lord Vishnu to seek protection, prosperity, and spiritual upliftment.

The day also highlights the importance of righteousness and devotion. It is said that even those burdened by past mistakes can find redemption through sincere observance of this fast.

Vrat Rules and Fasting Guidelines

Observing Mohini Ekadashi requires discipline and a pure mindset. Devotees wake up early, take a holy bath, and begin the fast with prayers. Some follow a strict nirjala fast without food and water, while others consume fruits, milk, and sattvik food.

Grains such as rice, wheat, and pulses are strictly avoided. Devotees are encouraged to spend the day in prayer, meditation, and chanting sacred mantras like “Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya.” Tulsi leaves should not be plucked on Ekadashi and are usually collected a day in advance for puja.

Mohini Ekadashi Puja Vidhi

The puja begins with cleaning the home and setting up a sacred space. An idol or image of Lord Vishnu or Lord Krishna is placed on a decorated platform. Devotees light a diya, offer flowers, fruits, and bhog, and perform rituals with devotion.

Reciting Vishnu Sahasranama and other hymns dedicated to Lord Vishnu is considered highly beneficial. Listening to or reading the Mohini Ekadashi Vrat Katha is also an important part of the observance. Evening prayers hold equal importance, and devotees often remain engaged in spiritual activities throughout the day.

Mohini Ekadashi Vrat Katha

The vrat katha highlights the transformative power of devotion. It tells the story of a man who lived a sinful life but was guided by a sage to observe Mohini Ekadashi. Through sincere fasting and prayers, he was freed from his sins and attained spiritual liberation.

This story reinforces the belief that true devotion and faith can lead to redemption and a higher state of existence.

Why Mohini Ekadashi 2026 is Important

Mohini Ekadashi 2026 is considered especially auspicious for those seeking mental peace, positivity, and spiritual balance. By following the correct vrat rules, puja vidhi, and Parana timing, devotees can maximise the benefits of this sacred day.

Observing this Ekadashi with devotion not only strengthens one’s connection with Lord Vishnu but also brings harmony, clarity, and spiritual progress in life.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 07:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).