World Pakhala Day, also popularly known as Pakhala Dibasa, is an annual occasion that is celebrated annually on March 20 to honour Pakhala, a traditional fermented rice dish from the Indian state of Odisha. This annual event highlights the cultural and culinary significance of Pakhala, especially as a cooling and refreshing meal during the hot summer months. Pakhaḷa is an Odia cuisine that consists of cooked rice washed or lightly fermented in water. The liquid part of the dish is known as Toraṇi. It is popular among the public as it provides a refreshing food source during the hot climate and replenishes the nutrients in the body. Pakhala Diwas 2025 Date and Significance: A Deep Dive Into the Tradition, Health Benefits and Cultural Significance of Pakhala in Odisha (Watch Recipe Video).

Pakhala, a traditional dish of Odisha with its origin dating back to the 11th century has gained global attention over the recent years. Pakhala is prepared with rice, curd, cucumber, cumin seeds, fried onions and mint leaves. It is popularly served with dry roasted vegetables like potato, brinjal, or fried fish. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

World Pakhala Day 2025 Date

World Pakhala Day 2025 falls on Thursday, March 20.

World Pakhala Day Significance

World Pakhala Day is an important day that celebrates the humble rice bowl of Odisha. The day celebrates the importance of Pakhala in traditional Odia cuisine, especially as a staple summer food that helps beat the heat. On this day, households and restaurants serve different variations of Pakhala, such as Jeera Pakhala, Dahi Pakhala, Basi Pakhala, and more.

This day holds great cultural significance and aims to promote Odisha’s rich culinary heritage. On this day, people around the world prepare different varieties of Pakhala and enjoy it with friends and loved ones.

