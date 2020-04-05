Palm Sunday 2020 Date & Significance: HD Images, Quotes & Messages to Celebrate the Day of the Holy Entrance of Jesus into Jerusalem

Palm Sunday Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Palm Sunday 2020 is being observed on Sunday, April 5. The day is known to commemorate the holy entrance of Jesus into Jerusalem (Matthew 21:1–9). The reason it is called Palm Sunday is that on this day palm branches were placed in the welcome path of Jesus in a way to show respect to him before his arrest on Holy Thursday. This happened before the crucifixion of Jesus on Good Friday. Palm Sunday is said to mark the beginning of Holy Week which is the final week of Lent.

Palm Sunday holds immense importance amongst the Christian community and the Sunday before Easter aka Christ's entry into Jerusalem is celebrated in by processions. People carry branches of palms on this day to observe the day. Lent lasts for 40 days and is considered as a period of sacrifice. People who observe lent typically observe abstinence from an item like alcohol, chocolate, snacks or any habit they want to get rid of. The 40 days of Lent represents the 40 days Jesus endured in the desert. Good Friday will be celebrated on April 10, followed by Easter Saturday the next day on April 11, Easter Sunday on April 11, and Easter Monday on April 12. Lent 2020: What Are the Stations of the Cross? Know Story Behind the Devotional Exercise of Praying in Front of the 14 Stations During Lenten Season.

Significance of Palm Sunday

Palm Sunday holds immense importance amongst all the other celebrations. People remember and celebrate the day Jesus entered into Jerusalem as Savior and King riding on a donkey. A large crowd from the town of Jerusalem gathered and laid palm branches and their cloaks to welcome Jesus and show him respect. Hundreds of people shouted "Hosanna to the Son of David! Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord! Hosanna in the highest heaven!" while welcoming Jesus.

Palm Sunday Messages

"He humbled himself by being obedient to death, death on the cross."- Philippians 2:8

"Jesus found a donkey and sat upon it, as Scripture says: Do not fear, city of Zion! See, your king is coming, sitting on the colt of a donkey!"- John 12:14

"Palm Sunday is like a glimpse of Easter. It's a little bit joyful after being somber during Lent."- Lavra Gale

"Holy, holy, holy, holy, holy, holy, Lord God of hosts, Heaven and earth are full of your glory!"- Isaiah 6:3

Quote Images You Can Send To Your Loved Ones

"And my soul shall be joyful in the Lord: it shall rejoice in his salvation."-Psalm 35:9

"We must not get tired of doing good, for we will reap at the proper time if we don't give up."- Galatians 6.9

"Our lord has written the promise of resurrection, not in books alone but in every leaf of springtime."-Martin Luther

"No pain, no palm; no thorns, no throne; no gall, no glory; no cross, no crown."- William Penn

On this day people wear red or purple to celebrate Palm Sunday. People sing praises for Jesus Christ on this day and in churches on Palm Sunday, Christians are given small palm crosses made from palm leaves to celebrate the day.