Passover 2020 Wishes & Pesach HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, SMS and Messages to Send on The Jewish Observance

Passover or Pesach is a Jewish festival celebrated in the early spring, from the 15th through the 22nd of the Hebrew month of Nissan. Passover 2020 begins on April 8 and will end on April 16. It commemorates the emancipation of the Israelites from slavery in ancient Egypt. Jews observe the festival by avoiding leaven bread and instead have the Seder meals that include four cups of wine, eating matza and bitter herbs, and retelling the story of the Exodus. As Passover 2020 begins we bring to you WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, SMS and messages to greet Pesach. Happy Passover 2020 Greetings: HD Images, WhatsApp Stickers, Pesach Wishes and Facebook GIF Messages to Send on This Jewish Festival.

People of Jewish belief wish each other saying 'Happy Passover'. You can even wish Happy Passover 2020 in Hebrew, 'Chag Pesach Kasher Vesame’ach'. As the world is fighting coronavirus pandemic, celebrations have been cut short, but as people are confined to their homes, the festivities will be restricted to homes to avoid the spread of the deadly disease. Learn How to Wish ‘Happy Passover’ in Hebrew to History, Significance and Celebrations Associated With This Jewish Holiday.

Passover is observed after its reference in The Bible. After many decades of slavery to the Egyptian pharaohs, God had mercy towards the Israelites and decided to save them. God sent Moses to Pharaoh with a message, "Send forth My people, so that they may serve Me." But despite warnings, Pharaoh refused to leave them. He thus garnered the wrath of God which resulted in Egypt experiencing ten devastating plagues, affecting various areas of their lives. At the stroke of midnight of 15 Nissan in the year 2448 from creation (1313 BCE), God sent the last of the ten plagues on the Egyptians, killing all their firstborn. While doing so, God spared the children of Israel, 'passing over' their homes, hence the name of the observance.

