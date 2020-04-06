Passover (Pesach) 2020 Dates: Learn How to Wish ‘Happy Passover’ in Hebrew to History, Significance and Celebrations Associated With This Jewish Holiday

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pxhere)

Passover 2020 will begin on the evening of April 8 and continue till the evening of April 16. It is a major Jewish holiday celebrated widely among the people. The Jewish holiday which is also known as Pesach in Hebrew, commemorates the Exodus of the Jews from slavery in Egypt. The holiday is ultimately a celebration of freedom, and the story of the Exodus from Egypt is a powerful metaphor which is appreciated not only by the Jews but by people of other faiths too. However, this year’s celebration will not be the same. Social gatherings are no longer tenable as everyone across the world tries to slow the spread of the deadly coronavirus. On the occasion of Passover, know this year’s dates, history, significance, celebrations and learn how to wish ‘Happy Passover’ in Hebrew. Holy Week 2020 Calendar With Full Dates: From Palm Sunday to Maundy Thursday to Holy Saturday, Know Significance of Each Day of Passion Week Before Easter.

Passover 2020 Dates

Passover begins in the 21st day of Hebrew month Nisan in Israel and among some liberal Diaspora Jews, 22nd day of Nisan outside Israel among more traditional Diaspora Jews. This year Passover will begin on the evening of April 8 and continue till the evening of April 16.

Passover History and Significance

In the Book of Exodus, God helped the Israelites escape from slavery in ancient Egypt by inflicting ten plagues upon the Egyptians before the Pharaoh (the common title of monarchs of ancient Egypt) would release the Israelite slaves. The last of the plagues was the death of the Egyptian first-born. The Israelites were instructed to mark the doorposts of their homes with the blood of a slaughtered spring lamb. Seeing this, the spirit of the Lord knew to pass over the first-born in these homes. This is how the English name of the holiday Passover came.

Passover Celebrations

Seder is the main event of Passover holiday. It is a festive meal in which the book of Exodus and related writings is recited in a set order. During the entire holiday, leavened food such as bread, pasta, etc. is forbidden to eat. Jewish tradition states that in their haste to escape from Egypt, they did not have time to wait for the bread to rise. They instead ate, matzah, unleavened bread. A part of the Passover seder includes hiding half of the matzah that is kept between two other matzahs, hidden. Children search and usually receives a prize for finding it.

How to Wish ‘Happy Passover’ in Hebrew?

There are several Passover greetings, depending on how and which language you prefer and the person you are sending your well-wishes to. You can wish someone a ‘kosher and joyous Passover.’ In Hebrew, it is, “Chag Pesach Kasher Vesame’ach.” Since personal wishes is not an option this year, you can Happy Passover 2020 greetings through online messenger apps and social media platforms.

This year the celebrations will not be the same and be confined to practising the rituals at home, while maintaining social distance. We hope the holiday brings peace to all of us and this time gets over soon.