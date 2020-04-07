Happy Passover 2020 Greetings: HD Images, WhatsApp Stickers, Pesach Wishes and Facebook GIF Messages to Send on This Jewish Festival

Happy Passover 2020 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Passover 2020 will begin on the evening of April 8. The holy Jewish festival, also known as Pesach in Hebrew, honours the Exodus of the Jews from slavery in Egypt. The eight-day holiday will end at the sundown on April 16, 2020. It is a significant occasion for the Jews, but this year the observation will not be as grand as otherwise, it is, because of the coronavirus outbreak that has gripped nations across the world. People will hence look forward to wishing Happy Passover 2020 with the mode of WhatsApp messages, SMSes and social media posts. If you are stressing on how to wish your near and loved ones this Passover, we have got you covered. Below, in this article, we have listed out Happy Passover 2020 greetings, messages, Passover wishes, Pesach 2020 HD images, GIFs, and how you can wish Happy Passover in Hebrew. Besides, there are also links to download latest Passover 2020 WhatsApp stickers that will make the festival joyous. Learn How to Wish ‘Happy Passover’ in Hebrew to History, Significance and Celebrations Associated With This Jewish Holiday.

There several different Passover 2020 greetings. It depends on what language you would prefer and your receiver too. You can stick to Happy Passover 2020 along with the message templates we have produced below in this article, as it is a perfectly acceptable greeting. You can also say, “Kosher and Joyous Passover.” You can even wish Happy Passover 2020 in Hebrew, “Chag Pesach Kasher Vesame’ach.” Here are Passover 2020 messages, Pesach wishes, greetings and images that you can share with your near ones to mark the Jewish festival.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Blessings and Good Wishes to You and Your Family on Passover!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Passover Is a Time of Reflection and Joy. When We Emerge From Our Cocoon of Doubt to Fly Freely on the Wings of Faith.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Passover Celebrates God’s Gift of Love, May You See His Mighty Hand in Every Detail of Your Life. Happy Passover

WhatsApp Message Reads: Shalom! On Passover and Always, May You Rejoice in Our Traditions and Always Be Blessed With the Rich and Bountiful Gifts of Life!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Those Who Attend Your Seder Feast, Be Blessed With Everything That Life Has to Offer and So Do You! Have a Happy Passover!

Send This GIF With Message: Sending You Loads Of Warmth, Love and Hugs! Happy Passover!

Passover 2020 WhatsApp Stickers

WhatsApp has unveiled many sticker images dedicated to festivals and events. To download Passover 2020 WhatsApp stickers, Android phone users can visit Google Play Store app or click HERE.

We hope the above Passover 2020 messages and Pesach wishes will be useful to you while you mark the Jewish festival. Happy Passover, everyone!