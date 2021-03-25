Passover 2021, also called Pesach—a major Jewish holiday is approaching. The eight-day observance is marked honouring the Exodus of the children of Israel from Egyptian slavery when God ‘passed over’ the houses of the Israelites during the last of the ten plagues. It is a very important festival for the Jewish community. Several rituals and traditions are followed, including the ritual feast called Passover seder. As we gear up to observe the occasion, we bring you Passover 2021 wishes and Chag Pesach Sameach HD images. These Happy Passover greetings, Chag Sameach messages and quotes are perfect for sending through several online platforms such as Facebook, Signal, Telegram, Instagram and more. In addition, we also bring you a direct link to download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers.

Passover 2021 starts on April 8 and ends on April 16. There are several Passover greetings, depending on what language you would prefer to wish the person you are sending you well-wishes. If in English, ‘Happy Passover’ is perfectly acceptable. Those who want to make it more personal can wish in Hebrew ‘Chag Sameach,’ which translates to ‘Happy Festival,’ or add ‘Pesach’ in the phrase—‘Chag Pesach Sameach.’ While you wish perfectly, note that a beautiful Passover 2021 greeting will do it all. So, without any further delay, download the latest collection of Passover 2021 wishes, Chag Pesach Sameach Facebook HD images, WhatsApp stickers, Telegram greetings, Signal messages and more.

Passover 2021 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Passover. Wishing You and Your Family a Blessed Celebration.

Passover 2021 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Passover to All. I Wish Your Holidays Be Filled With Joy and the Presence of Your Loved One.

Passover 2021 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Passover to You and Your Family! May This Festival Ties Us All in a Mutual Bond of Love and Peace!

Passover 2021 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Passover Everyone. Kosher and Joyous Passover to You! May Pesach Fills Your Heart With Peace and Kindness!

Passover 2021 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Passover Day From My Family to Yours! Wishing Good Times and Joyful Memories for All of You!

How to Download WhatsApp Stickers?

WhatsApp’s latest updated stickers include images that can be sent on different occasions. To download WhatsApp stickers' newer collection, individuals need to visit the Play Store app or click HERE. We wish you and your family a blessed Passover!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 25, 2021 01:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).