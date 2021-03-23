The Spring season's onset brings in a lot of joy and an enormous festival for the Jewish community. Passover, also called Pesach, is a major Jewish holiday that occurs in the spring on the 15th day of the Nissan month of the Hebrew calendar. The occasion is centred on retelling the Biblical story of the Jewish people being freed from slavery in Egypt. Every family has its own Passover rituals, but some are traditional, followed by everyone across. As Passover 2021 is nearly here, we bring you the dates, Pesach history, significance, and traditions to celebrate the Jewish holiday.

When Is Passover 2021? Pesach Dates

As mentioned above, Passover is observed during the spring on the 15th day of the Nissan month of the Hebrew calendar. Every year, the holiday falls on different dates in the English calendar. Passover 2021 begins at nightfall on March 27 and ends in the evening of April 4.

Passover History, Traditions and Significance

Passover is traditionally celebrated in the Land of Israel for seven days and for eight days among many Jews in the Diaspora, based on the concept of yom tov sheni shel galuyot, which refers to the observance of an extra day of Jewish holidays outside the Land of Israel. Passover marks the Exodus of the Children of Israel from Egyptian slavery when God “passed over” the houses of the Israelites during the last ten plagues. March 2021 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events.

The Passover seder is one of the most widely observed rituals in Judaism. It is a ritual feast that marks the beginning of the Jewish holiday and is conducted throughout the world on the eve of the 15th day of the Nissan month of the Hebrew calendar. Seder customs include telling the story liberation of the Israelites from slavery in ancient Egypt. The story is in the Book of Exodus (Shemot) in the Hebrew Bible. The celebration also incorporates the themes of springtime, family, remembrance of Jewish history, social history and freedom, among others.

