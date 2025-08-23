Pola 2025, also known as Bail Pola, is a traditional harvest festival celebrated with great enthusiasm in rural Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh to honour the hardworking bulls and oxen that support farmers in agriculture. Pola 2025 is observed on Saturday, August 23. This year, Pola will once again bring communities together with rituals, processions, bull decorations and prayers for prosperity. People exchange warm greetings and heartfelt wishes in Marathi, share Bail Pola images, HD wallpapers, WhatsApp status messages and SMS, and express gratitude towards the animals that play a vital role in farming. If you are looking for the best Pola 2025 wishes in Marathi, festival messages and beautiful images, here is a collection to help you celebrate and spread festive cheer online. Bail Pola 2025 Images and Happy Pola HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Celebrate Pola Festival With WhatsApp Status Messages, Greetings and SMS on the Day Honouring Bulls and Oxen.

Preparations begin a day in advance as bullocks are bathed, decorated with ornaments, colourful shawls, garlands, and their horns are painted vibrantly. Special pujas are conducted, and the animals are worshipped for their contribution to agriculture. Children participate with wooden bullock toys, while processions and folk dances add vibrancy to the village atmosphere. Women make special festive foods like puran poli and sweets to mark the occasion. As you observe Pola 2025, we at LatestLY have compiled a collection of messages you can download and share with your friends and family to wish them on this day with WhatsApp status messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Pola 2025 Wishes in Marathi

Happy Pola 2025 Marathi Wishes (File Image)

Bail Pola Messages in Marathi

Bail Pola 2025 Marathi Messages (File Image)

Happy Pola 2025 WhatsApp Status

Pola Festival Marathi SMS Collection (File Image)

Pola Festival HD Wallpapers

Pola 2025 Marathi WhatsApp Status (File Image)

Bail Pola 2025 Images Free Download

Bail Pola Marathi Greetings for Friends (File Image)

Pola 2025 SMS in Marathi

Happy Pola Marathi Quotes and Sayings (File Image)

Happy Pola Festival Greetings

Pola 2025 Marathi Shayari and Thoughts (File Image)

Bail Pola Quotes and Sayings

Bail Pola Marathi Wishes for Family (File Image)

Pola 2025 WhatsApp Stickers and Status

Pola Festival Marathi Status Lines (File Image)

Happy Pola Festival Photos and Wallpapers

Happy Bail Pola Marathi Text Messages (File Image)

Pola is not just a festival of thanksgiving but also reinforces the symbiotic relationship between nature, animals, and human livelihood. It instils values of gratitude, compassion, and sustainability in younger generations. Though centred mainly in rural areas, the festival has cultural significance that is gradually gaining recognition in urban settings as well. In essence, Pola celebrates the soul of rural India, its farmers and their faithful companions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 23, 2025 02:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).