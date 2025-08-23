Agriculture plays a vital role in India’s economy and to honour the bulls and oxen’s crucial role in farming, Bail Pola is celebrated every year. Pola marks a day of gratitude for these animals that play a vital role in agriculture. The festival is of special importance in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and parts of central India. Bail Pola is celebrated on Amavasya tithi in the month of Shravana. Bail Pola 2025 is on August 23. Farmers don’t work their bulls in the farmland, and it is often a school holiday in the rural parts of Maharashtra. Below, check out the Bail Pola 2025 date, significance and rituals to celebrate the Pola festival.

Bail Pola 2025 Date

Bail Pola falls on the Amavasya tithi (new moon day) of the Hindu month Shravana (usually in August). Bail Pola 2025 is on August 23.

Bail Pola Significance and Rituals

The significance of Bail Pola lies in its deep connection with agriculture and nature. Just as other festivals honour deities, Bail Pola gives importance to animals, teaching the value of compassion and respect for all living beings. It marks a day of rest for bulls, symbolising gratitude, prosperity, and harmony in the relationship between humans, animals, and the land. The festival also signifies the beginning of the harvest season, bringing joy and optimism to farming communities.

The rituals of Bail Pola are filled with devotion. On this day, bulls are bathed, groomed, and decorated with colourful clothes, ornaments and garlands. Their horns are painted in bright colours, and anklets or bells are tied around their necks, creating a festive atmosphere. Farmers apply turmeric, oil, and vermillion to the animals as part of the sacred rituals. After prayers and traditional aarti, the bulls are taken in processions through villages, accompanied by music, dancing and community celebrations.

Women and children also play an active role by preparing special dishes, applying mehndi designs, and singing folk songs. In some regions, children imitate the rituals by decorating wooden bull toys. Overall, Bail Pola represents gratitude, unity, and cultural pride, reminding everyone of the interdependence between humans and animals in sustaining life.

